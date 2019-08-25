Head Coach: Nic Jayo, 1st year
Record: 3-5
Playoffs: None
First-year head coach Nic Jayo has the benefit of a strong senior class which he says will make his team one to keep an eye on. Senior wide receivers Chris Belem and AB Salas will help spark the offense, and junior running back Codey McCrorey will help carry the load. Junior Jesse Titone will anchor the offensive line.
On defense, senior linebackers Derek Herrington and Bryant Osborne return, and they are joined by junior Ryan Nelson. Senior Isaac Rowley will lead the way on the defensive line.
Jayo, who was an assistant coach before taking the head job, has coached these players before and said unity will be vital for them to reach their potential.
