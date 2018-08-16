Head Coach: Cameron Andersen, 9th year
2017 Record: 10-2 (3-0 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference)
Playoffs: Lost to Snake River 34-20 in 3A state semifinals
Before last season, Gooding head coach Cameron Andersen was open about tempering expectations for sophomore quarterback Shane Jennings, slated to start after Tyler Visser graduated. Instead of showing the limitations of a young and inexperienced signal caller, Jennings blossomed into the conference's offensive player of the year and a first team All-Idaho selection.
The dual-threat standout threw for 2,173 yards, 29 touchdowns and nine interceptions while running for 1,080 yards and 14 scores. Head coach Cameron Andersen has seen nothing but improvement from his quarterback as he prepares to take another leap.
"(Jennings') want to be better and his ability to listen, learn and grow is probably what's going to carry him the most," Andersen said. "The work he put in to become better is probably the biggest indicator that he can be pretty good this year."
With seven returning starters on offense, including his favorite target in first team all-state wideout Cayden Loveland, Jennings could quite possibly improve on those numbers.
Add in seven starters coming back on the other side of the ball and Gooding could find itself closing in on its first state title since 1985. However, the road to glory won't come without holes to fill along the way. Four of Gooding's seniors last year — Kolton Adkinson, Andrew Carter, Sam Funkhouser, Ruger Jennings — headed off to play football in college. Now, two linebacker spots, a guard slot and the center position have been vacated.
Despite the losses of those talented players, senior running back Cade Morris said he's confident other players can step in and do the job. All the Senators, new starters and old, have the same mindset heading into the 2018 season.
"No one is set on getting second place, third, fourth," senior cornerback Anthony Novis said. "Everyone wants first place. Everyone wants that ring, that championship. That's what we're going for."
