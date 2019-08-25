Head Coach: Cameron Andersen, 10th year
Record: 8-3
Playoffs: Lost 41-21 to Homedale in 3A state quarterfinals
Gooding is poised to improve on its season from last year with two-time all-state quarterback Shane Jennings at the helm. Jennings had 3,600 yards of offense and 47 touchdowns last year and has interest from several Division I programs.
The rest of the roster will need to step up too, especially with a relatively small senior class of 11 players. But coach Cameron Andersen said most of those seniors will be regular contributors on the field, which isn't always the case.
"Jonathon Carpenter will be our bell cow," Andersen said. "We're going to have to rely on him a lot at running back."
The Senators also return all-conference linebacker Jared Conrad, plus Anthony Huber and Colton Page on the offensive and defensive lines. Andrew Prince, a 6'3, 200-pound receiver has been a three-year starter.
Andersen said discipline is going to be the team's focus this fall.
"It's on the field, it's penalties, it's execution of plays, it's fundamentals," he said. "If we can be disciplined and our seniors can be good leaders, I think we can go as far as they want to take us."
