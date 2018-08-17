Head Coach: Jake Shrum, 2nd year
2017 Record: 2-7 (2-5 1A DI Snake River Conference)
Playoffs: None
For Glenns Ferry, the 2017 season was a case of "too little, too late."
After opening the campaign with seven consecutive losses, the Pilots defeated conference foes Shoshone and Valley to earn their only two victories of the season. It was head coach Jake Shrum's first season in charge, and it certainly came with some growing pains and learning experiences, but he believes it was for the better.
"My biggest thing was trying to figure out how to fix (what wasn't working), and we did," Shrum said. "It might've taken six games, but we figured out which system works best for us and ended last season on a high note."
The Pilots have a large group of returners, including junior quarterback Tanner Martinez, who started the final two games of the season, winning both. Martinez said a couple linemen and the team's running back graduated, but the majority of their offensive starters are back.
Part of last season's change in fortune stemmed from the switch to Martinez and a spread-style offense in which Glenns Ferry passed more. With a core of seven or eight seniors Shrum called "really good leaders" in charge, they're adapting to the new scheme well.
More importantly, the Pilots are driven. Only two years ago, the program was in the state semifinals. Martinez recalled being a freshman backup for that game, and the overtime loss drove he and his teammates to return.
"I just remember the atmosphere of being in that game and we were there and one win away from the state championship," Martinez said. "We want to be there again. We want to be that team."
