Head Coach: Lonnie Funkhouser, 1st year
Record: 3-6
Playoffs: None
Lonnie Funkhouser takes over as the head coach this year after coaching at several Magic Valley schools over the past couple of decades. He's had stops at Hagerman, Gooding and Wendell.
After winning its first two games last year, the Pilots went cold down the stretch, losing six of the last seven. The only player Glenns Ferry returns with any all-conference honor is linebacker Kody Henslee, who was honorable mention in the Snake River Conference.
The schedule Funkhouser has to lead his team into in his first year will not be easy. It includes conference opponents Valley and Oakley, the two teams who were in the state championship last year, as well as Raft River.
