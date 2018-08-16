Head Coach: Rob Anderson, 3rd year
2017 Record: 2-7 (0-3 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference)
Playoffs: None
Rob Anderson has yet to emerge victorious from a Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference game in his first two seasons in charge at Filer. He and the Wildcats hope this is the year they buck that trend.
"We talk to the kids about playing with a chip on your shoulder," Anderson said. "We're better than people think we are, and we want to go out and prove it each week."
A solid senior class returns for Filer, led by all-conference defensive lineman Skyler Borrayo, who doubles as a running back on offense. Senior quarterback Garet Jardine returns for his third year as a starter under Anderson. Jardine said he's "really comfortable" and confident heading into his final season, and is excited by the weapons he has around him this year, including speedy senior running back Kyle Sanford, a player Jardine said has great hands as well.
Borrayo anchors the Wildcat defense and said he expects that unit to be strong and force a lot of turnovers.
Anderson claimed his senior class is the largest he's had at Filer, at around 11 or 12 in total, and they're showing great leadership. Jardine said it's hitting the group that it's their final season and they want to leave their mark.
"(We're returning) a lot of kids with the experience of having been through the low times," Sanford said. "We're just ready for change, for something big to happen. I feel like that's going to be this year."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.