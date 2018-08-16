Subscribe for 33¢ / day
From left, Filer's Bryer Monson, James Turner, Kyle Sanford, Garrett Jardine and Skyler Borrayo have their photo taken Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Head Coach: Rob Anderson, 3rd year

2017 Record: 2-7 (0-3 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference)

Playoffs: None

Rob Anderson has yet to emerge victorious from a Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference game in his first two seasons in charge at Filer. He and the Wildcats hope this is the year they buck that trend.

"We talk to the kids about playing with a chip on your shoulder," Anderson said. "We're better than people think we are, and we want to go out and prove it each week."

A solid senior class returns for Filer, led by all-conference defensive lineman Skyler Borrayo, who doubles as a running back on offense. Senior quarterback Garet Jardine returns for his third year as a starter under Anderson. Jardine said he's "really comfortable" and confident heading into his final season, and is excited by the weapons he has around him this year, including speedy senior running back Kyle Sanford, a player Jardine said has great hands as well.

Borrayo anchors the Wildcat defense and said he expects that unit to be strong and force a lot of turnovers.

Anderson claimed his senior class is the largest he's had at Filer, at around 11 or 12 in total, and they're showing great leadership. Jardine said it's hitting the group that it's their final season and they want to leave their mark.

"(We're returning) a lot of kids with the experience of having been through the low times," Sanford said. "We're just ready for change, for something big to happen. I feel like that's going to be this year."

