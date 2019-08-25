Head Coach: Ty Hess, 1st year
Record: 2-7
Playoffs: None
New head coach Ty Hess takes over after serving as the team's defensive coordinator for the past few seasons, and he's ready to build the program from the ground up. The team graduated 10 seniors from a season ago, but he said he's seen great buy-in from his team through offseason workouts and at camp at Montana State University this summer.
"I told them, it doesn't matter how old you are, you can stand up and lead," Hess said.
A pair of juniors could be key contributors for the Wildcats this year. Logan Lockwood will be the starting quarterback, and Hess said he's a natural leader.
Lineman Cooper Trease, a massive force on both sides of the ball, stood out when the team visited Montana State for a camp this summer. At an event with 19 teams and 600 players, he won the board blocking drill, an accomplishment Hess said was a good rallying point for the team.
After directing the defense in past seasons, Hess is making some changes to the offensive system as the head coach now. He also stressed how important it is that he has the middle school program running the same system as the high school team, which is important to build a foundation for years to come.
Hess said he has a lot of respect for the programs that conference foes Kimberly and Gooding have built, and reaching the level of those teams will require long-term development.
