Head Coach: Rick Astle, 2nd year
2017 Record: 7-3 (6-1 1A-DII Sawtooth West Conference)
Playoffs: Lost to Butte County 58-12 in 1A-DII state quarterfinals
Despite a new head coach and the losses of all-state quarterback Jake Smith and all-state running back Garrett Astle, Dietrich managed an impressive 2017 season, especially in conference play, with its only loss coming to eventual state champion Carey. However, for the second consecutive year, the Blue Devils' season came to a halt at the hands of Butte County.
With Rick Astle entering his second year in charge, Dietrich will try to get over the butte and build on recent successful seasons.
The Blue Devils lose first team All-Idaho defensive back Kade Shaw, who doubled as their go-to weapon on offense at wide receiver. However, Dietrich has a returning group of younger players who gained vital experience last season.
One young gun is sophomore quarterback Brady Power, who could be given the reins to the Dietrich offense. Running back/linebacker Audie Zimmers and wide receiver/linebacker Andy Power will be tasked with helping fill holes in production left behind by Shaw.
Dietrich will look to get off to a winning start in its opener against conference SWC newcomer Hagerman.
