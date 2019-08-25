Head Coach: Rick Astle, 3rd year
Record: 7-4
Playoffs: Lost 44-0 to Lighthouse Christian in quarterfinals
Lighthouse Christian proved to be Dietrich's kryptonite last year, as the Lions shut them out twice, including in the playoffs. They'll get another chance this season when they host Lighthouse on Oct. 11.
There's some talent returning for the Blue Devils, who bring back all-conference lineman Payden Zimmers. Safety Brady Power earned second-team all conference honors as a sophomore last year.
