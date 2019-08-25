{{featured_button_text}}
Dietrich Logo

Head Coach: Rick Astle, 3rd year

Record: 7-4

Playoffs: Lost 44-0 to Lighthouse Christian in quarterfinals

Lighthouse Christian proved to be Dietrich's kryptonite last year, as the Lions shut them out twice, including in the playoffs. They'll get another chance this season when they host Lighthouse on Oct. 11.

There's some talent returning for the Blue Devils, who bring back all-conference lineman Payden Zimmers. Safety Brady Power earned second-team all conference honors as a sophomore last year.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments