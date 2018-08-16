Subscribe for 33¢ / day
2A state football championship: Declo vs. Firth

The Declo Hornets celebrate winning the 2A state football championship Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 at Holt Arena in Pocatello.

 Photo by Steve Conner

Head Coach: Kelly Kidd, 23rd year

2017 Record: 13-0 (1-0 2A Canyon Conference)

Playoffs: Beat Firth 47-6 in 2A state championship

When in doubt, give the ball to the state's best football player. That's what Declo did over and over again last season en route to its third state title in six years.

That player is running back Keegan Duncan, a Boise State commit who totaled 2,843 yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground as a junior, helping Declo to the top of 2A without a blemish on its record.

"It's one of those things where he's just bigger, faster, stronger than most of the teams we go against," Declo offensive/defensive lineman Tyson Matthews said.

This season will be Duncan's last with the Hornets, and he and the star-studded roster around him will be looking to repeat last season's triumph.

Along with Duncan, the Hornets are bolstered by the return of quarterback McKay Breshears. They'll set up shop behind an All-Idaho honoree in Matthews, as well as four other starters along the line from last year.

"(Head coach Kelly Kidd) thinks this year will be the best offensive line he's ever coached," Matthews said. "He's been coaching for 23 years, so for him to say that to us meant a lot."

Matthews terrorizes offensive lines from the other side of the ball, too. With Duncan and Breshears (an all-state selection) doubling as hard-hitting linebackers and a strong secondary, the Hornets' defense is rock solid.

Everyone knows Declo as the unbeaten state champion, and everyone knows it's talented enough to make another run. The Declo players wouldn't have it any other way.

"We're excited. We want a target on our backs to give us more competition," Matthews said. "It just means we've got to come out every game and play our hardest."

