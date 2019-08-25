{{featured_button_text}}
Declo logo

Head Coach: Joshua Stewart, first season

Record: 12-0

Playoffs: Beat North Fremont 41-24 in 2A State Championship

An undefeated season and a state championship marked the end of former head coach Kelly Kidd's successful career. New coach Joshua Stewart comes from a job as the defensive coordinator at Shelley and he will have his work cut out for him this year with Declo's core of key players, including Gatorade Player of the Year Keegan Duncan and quarterback McKay Breshears now graduated.

Stewart said he realizes that there is a well-established system in place and wants to work to keep it running strong.

"I think it would be stupid to come in and make a whole bunch of changes," Stewart said. "Declo’s a pretty well-oiled machine. I wanted to try to keep as much of the tradition and what they’ve been doing well as possible.”

2A Football State Championships - North Fremont Vs. Declo

Declo defeats North Fremont in the 2A state championship game  Nov. 16, 2018, at the Holt Arena in Pocatello.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

The Hornets will keep their powerful Wing-T offense in place, and Stewart plans to use his background as a defensive coach to implement his own system. 

The senior class will be small, and several underclassmen will fight for playing time. Stewart has been impressed with his team's competitiveness through the summer. Dawson Osterhout, a two-way starter on the line, will be a key player, as well as returning starters Sam Mallory and Brandon Street.

As usual, Declo's schedule will be challenging. Of the eight teams on it, six are from Class 3A, beginning with defending champion Sugar-Salem in Week 1.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments