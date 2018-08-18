Subscribe for 33¢ / day
From left, Nick Drinkall, Nate Knudson and Colton Leach have their photo taken Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Head Coach: Brian Lowry, 2nd year

2017 Record: 3-5 (3-4 1A-DII Sawtooth West Conference)

Playoffs: None

Castleford junior quarterback/linebacker Nate Knudson said that, if you look in the Wolves' gym, there are championship banners all around. None have been put up recently, though, and that's a big factor in the mindset of Castleford's team ahead of the 2018 season.

Football - Hagerman Vs. Castleford
Castleford's Nate Knudson hurls the ball during their 1A match-up against Hagerman Friday night, Aug. 25, 2017, at Castleford High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

"I do hope this year really turns us around," senior tight end/safety/kicker Nick Drinkall said. "I want our football program to be like what it used to be. That's what I expect. Honestly, I'm excited for it."

Castleford head coach Brian Lowry, entering his second season, said he likes for his team to focus on the present. However, part of doing that involves "bringing it back to where it should be," he said. Lowry wants to make the school and community proud of what the program accomplishes.

"That starts with working hard, never giving up on the football field and competing every day," Lowry said.

The Wolves improved from their 1-7 record in 2016, winning three games in Lowry's first season at the helm. They have Knudson, who has been starting since his freshman year, returning. Lowry said Knudson has shown a lot of improvement in practice, and his knowledge of the offense will be vital.

Football - Hagerman Vs. Castleford
Castleford pitches the ball during their 1A match-up against Hagerman Friday night, Aug. 25, 2017, at Castleford High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

That goes for the rest of the squad, as Lowry said they had a settling-in period with his system, but now the Wolves know it and are ready to employ it.

Along with mental progression, Castleford improved physically over the summer, hitting the weight room and getting stronger, Lowry said. He believes that's a key component in competing this season.

"We weren't as strong as some of the teams that we faced last year," Lowry said. "We came out stronger, and I think we have a little more drive to compete because of the work we put in."

