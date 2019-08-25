{{featured_button_text}}
Castleford Logo

Head Coach: Brian Lowry, 3rd year

Record: 3-5

Playoffs: None

Castleford will open the season against Hansen, the team they beat 62-53 to end last season in a high-scoring affair. Junior second-team all-conference lineman Colton Leitch will return in the trenches. The Wolves' conference schedule will be difficult as usual, including visiting the defending undefeated state champion Carey and hosting state runner-up Lighthouse Christian.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments