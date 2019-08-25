Head Coach: Lane Kirkland, 19th year
Record: 12-0
Playoffs: Beat Lighthouse Christian 26-20 1A Division II State Championship
After winning a state title each of the last two years, Carey is once again locked and loaded to be a force for this season. Most of the Panthers' skill position players are returning, including running back Carson Simpson, quarterback Hunter Smith and tight end Brigham Parke. The team lost a two-time Idaho 1A Division II Player of the Year — running back Porter Mecham to graduation.
On defense, Carey brings back several key players as well. Defensive end Porter Lama, linebackers Dallin and Brigham Parke, and Smith at safety all had great seasons in 2018; they intend to repeat this year.
One of the biggest points of encouragement for head coach Lane Kirkland is the number of players out for the team. There will be 40 kids on the roster, which is the highest in the coach's career. That's bolstered by a large freshman class of 13.
