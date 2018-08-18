Head Coach: Lane Kirkland, 18th year
2017 Record: 12-0 (7-0 1A-DII Sawtooth West Conference)
Playoffs: Beat Tri-Valley 50-42 in 1A-DII state championship
If you're looking for someone to impact a big game, look no further than Carey running back Porter Mecham. As a junior, Mecham took over the 2017 1A Division II state championship game, taking 21 carries for 262 yards and two touchdowns to lead Carey to its first state title since 2010.
Mecham's exploits weren't limited to that contest. The 1A-DII All-Idaho player of the year ran for 1,176 yards and 16 touchdowns, adding six scores as a receiver. With a key senior contingent moving on from that championship team, Mecham will remain the go-to player with plenty of fresh faces around him.
Carey head coach Lane Kirkland joked about the possibility of Mecham being tackled by seven players while another Panther has the ball. Carey will rely on him at times, but Kirkland emphasized that won't always be the case.
"We're balanced in our offensive calls," Kirkland said. "We'll lean to who we need to, but balance is a key to success on offense, and we'll be the same again this year."
Quarterback Houston Hennefer, center Trevor Kirkland, tight end/linebacker Tanner Mecham (Porter's cousin) and five more seniors all graduated, giving the Panthers several key holes to fill.
Kirkland is calling his team "the young guns," including whoever starts at quarterback this year — likely sophomore Hunter Smith.
Those "young guns" are hungry, Kirkland said, and "ready to blaze away." As defending state champions, they know they have a target on their backs, but they're prepared to take on the challenge.
"It's good to know that people want to beat you," Porter Mecham said. "You'll have to work a little harder than everyone else, but I definitely think our team has got that right mindset."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.