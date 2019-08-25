{{featured_button_text}}
Head Coach: Sean Impomeni, 6th season

Record: 1-8

Playoffs: None

Coming off of a one-win season, head coach Sean Impomeni was honest about where his team stands. 

"It wasn't the losing that weighed on me, I just didn't feel like we got any better from week to week," Impomeni said. "I felt like there was always something that made us go backwards. So now our focus is on getting out here, having fun and working. Whatever happens from there happens."

Service Bowl

Canyon Ridge players hold American Flags during the National Anthem on Sept. 21, 2018, during the 10th annual Service Bowl at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Canyon Ridge also may have been better last year than their record suggested. They lost four games by 10 points or less.

One thing Impomeni and several players pointed to as a positive heading into this season is the chemistry and attitude the team has. The senior class has played together for a long time, and all of them were key contributors last year.

"Positivity is a huge thing," senior receiver and defensive back River Osen said. "Like saying, 'Hey, keep it up, I've got you back, just keep playing hard.'"

Service Bowl

Canyon Ridge junior River Osen holds an American Flag after taking the field with his team Sept. 21, 2018, during the 10th annual Service Bowl at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

The offensive line has played together for three years and should be one of the team's strengths.

"We've been together for quite awhile, so that's not something I'm worried about because we've been there for so long," said senior lineman Weston Casdorph.

The Riverhawks also return running back Bam Kondracki, who has started at least one game every year since his freshman season and was the go-to player at the position last year. Defensive lineman and tight end Louie Cresto is an imposing physical presence at 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds. He's received college recruiting attention, including an offer from Division I school Idaho State.

Depth is an issue for the team, which doesn't have large overall numbers in the program. Most of the starters play on both sides of the ball.

"We've got to make up for that with technique and tackling and just executing what we need to do," Cresto said.

