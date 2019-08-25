Head Coach: Rusty Kramer, 4th year
Record: 3-5
Playoffs: fft. to Carey in first round
The Mushers enter the year having lost some key seniors, including All-Sawtooth Conference running back and linebacker Remington Kramer, who moved on to play college football for Dakota College at Bottineau. But head coach Rusty Kramer said he's preached to his team that 2019 is a new year, and the younger players can learn to pick up the slack.
Camas County isn't without its experienced players this year, though. Trey Smith is a three-year starter at quarterback, and Kramer said he could be the best signal-caller in the conference. Colby Thompson is a four-year starter at center and will anchor the line, and he earned honorable mention all-conference honors last year.
As with most other 1A Division II schools, Camas County has to deal with overall low numbers of players. The Mushers were a playoff team last year but had to forfeit their first-round game against Carey due to not having enough healthy players. Kramer said the numbers are up a little bit this year, even if they are bolstered by freshmen who aren't ready to step onto the varsity field yet, but his team is always up to the challenge of having just eight or nine players who can contribute.
