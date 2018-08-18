Head Coach: Rusty Kramer, 3rd year
2017 Record: 3-5 (3-4 1A-DII Sawtooth West Conference)
Playoffs: None
Camas County coach Rusty Kramer took the Mushers to the state playoffs in his first season. Despite snatching two more wins in conference play in 2017, they found themselves on the outside, looking in on Kramer's second try.
It all came down to a Kansas City Playoff against Castleford and Murtaugh, and the Mushers were a small margin away from heading to the state playoffs (Murtaugh won the playoff).
"There's definitely a hunger because we only missed it by a couple plays in the Kansas City Playoff," said senior linebacker/wide receiver Remington Kramer. "I know our team is working harder than we have the last couple years because we got so close and we need to get there again."
An odd case of improvement combined with regression has the Mushers seeking a return to the postseason behind all-conference standouts Kramer and center/defensive lineman Colby Thompson. Junior quarterback Trey Smith, who got a year of full-time starting experience under his belt in 2017, is back to call the signals.
Rusty Kramer said the experience and chemistry of the players he has means he might eventually allow Smith to call his own plays. With a roster of 10 or 11 players, according to coach Kramer, those returners with plenty of game time will come in handy, and the players believe their quality outweighs their quantity.
"We don't have many players, but I feel like we have way better athletes this year," Smith said. "People are going to be surprised by us this year."
