Head Coach: Dylan Corless, 1st year
Record: 3-6
Playoffs: None
Dylan Corless will take over as head coach after previous coach Tony Cade left for the head coaching job at Ontario High School in Oregon after two seasons. They'll be tested right away in Week 1 against Jerome, a team they beat 29-26 in last year's first game of the season. The road doesn't get any easier the rest of the year in the East pod of the Great Basin Conference with the likes of Minico, Preston and Century to contend with.
The Bobcats graduated six players who were all-conference honorable mention last year in the East. They will return second-team all-conference quarterback Ethan Gibbons and running back/defensive back Luis Gomez.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.