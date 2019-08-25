{{featured_button_text}}
Minico vs Burley football

Burley running back Luis Gomez catches a pass as Minico defensive back Francisco Paz prepares to tackle him Sept. 7, 2018, at Minico High School in Rupert.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Head Coach: Dylan Corless, 1st year

Record: 3-6

Playoffs: None

Dylan Corless will take over as head coach after previous coach Tony Cade left for the head coaching job at Ontario High School in Oregon after two seasons. They'll be tested right away in Week 1 against Jerome, a team they beat 29-26 in last year's first game of the season. The road doesn't get any easier the rest of the year in the East pod of the Great Basin Conference with the likes of Minico, Preston and Century to contend with.

Southern Idaho Showcase

Burley's McCray Mort gets his hands on the ball during the 3rd annual Southern Idaho Showcase on July 24 afternoon at Gooding High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

The Bobcats graduated six players who were all-conference honorable mention last year in the East. They will return second-team all-conference quarterback Ethan Gibbons and running back/defensive back Luis Gomez.

