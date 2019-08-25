Head Coach: Seth Blick, 4th year
Record: 0-8
Playoffs: None
Despite a bleak season last year, the Indians are optimistic that a turnaround is on the horizon.
"Even though we had a rough season last year, the kids came to be hungry and to have something to prove to the rest of the conference and to themselves," head coach Seth Blick said. "After an 0-8 season, it leaves you with a little bit to prove, not only to everybody else but to yourself."
Quarterback Jade Juker missed part of last season after breaking his hand in a game against Wendell, and he will be back this year to compete for the starting job with junior Drexler Jaynes. Juker will also be a key contributor as a defensive back.
Buhl returns several skill position players, including junior receiver Eli Azevedo and senior running back Marco Oviedo. There are also a few players who made the jump from junior varsity to varsity during the season who will contribute.
There could also be a big improvement on the offensive line this season, an area where Blick said the team has struggled in the past. Senior center Reece Jarvis and junior Jose Cortes will lead a group that has starting experience. Blick said that the play of the line is key to allowing the skill position players to do their jobs.
"If you don't get those guys going, the rest of those names don't mean a lot," he said.
