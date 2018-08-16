Head Coach: Seth Blick, 3rd year
2017 Record: 3-5 (1-2 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference)
Playoffs: None
Buhl head coach Seth Blick said his team's record was closer to 5-3 than its actual 3-5 last season. He hopes to back up that belief this fall.
The Indians’ first loss in 2017 was a triple overtime heartbreaker to Burley in which they blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead. They also lost to Wood River 21-12 and battled Kimberly for a half before fading.
Buhl also won two games by a combined four points, and the 32-0 defeat to Kimberly was one of three lopsided losses. The Indians graduated the majority of their starters, as well, so they will rely on some inexperienced players to step up and prove Buhl is on the ascent.
Blick expects a strong year from Jade Juker, who is replacing Austin Azevedo at quarterback. He also foresees stout line play and extra comfort with the spread, up-tempo offense, which was inserted last season. Buhl's stagnant offense negated its solid defense last season, Blick said.
“We know that defense wins championships, but we’ve gotta put points on the board,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of kids that put in good work in the summer.”
Buhl’s conference has been dominated by Gooding and Kimberly, and both teams look strong again. But even if the Indians lose to both of those teams, a winning record is still within reach.
“We should improve upon last year,” said Buhl senior receiver Adam Lauda. “We have more experience with in-game situations. It should be fun.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.