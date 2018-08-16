Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Head Coach: Seth Blick, 3rd year

2017 Record: 3-5 (1-2 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference)

Playoffs: None

Buhl head coach Seth Blick said his team's record was closer to 5-3 than its actual 3-5 last season. He hopes to back up that belief this fall.

The Indians’ first loss in 2017 was a triple overtime heartbreaker to Burley in which they blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead. They also lost to Wood River 21-12 and battled Kimberly for a half before fading.

Buhl also won two games by a combined four points, and the 32-0 defeat to Kimberly was one of three lopsided losses. The Indians graduated the majority of their starters, as well, so they will rely on some inexperienced players to step up and prove Buhl is on the ascent.

Blick expects a strong year from Jade Juker, who is replacing Austin Azevedo at quarterback. He also foresees stout line play and extra comfort with the spread, up-tempo offense, which was inserted last season. Buhl's stagnant offense negated its solid defense last season, Blick said.

“We know that defense wins championships, but we’ve gotta put points on the board,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of kids that put in good work in the summer.”

Buhl’s conference has been dominated by Gooding and Kimberly, and both teams look strong again. But even if the Indians lose to both of those teams, a winning record is still within reach.

“We should improve upon last year,” said Buhl senior receiver Adam Lauda. “We have more experience with in-game situations. It should be fun.”

