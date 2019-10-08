This week’s edition of the high school football media poll saw a shake-up in Class 1A Division I. Previously top-ranked Oakley fell to third after a loss to Lost Rivers, which jumped to the top spot. Raft River jumped back into the rankings, taking the fifth spot. Valley dropped out after losing 36-28 to Glenns Ferry.
Lighthouse Christian and Carey stayed put in the first and third spots in Division II, and Gooding remained fifth in 3A after a blowout win over Buhl.
CLASS 5A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (8) 6-0 40 1
2. Mountain View 5-1 32 2
3. Eagle 5-1 22 3
4. Highland 5-1 18 4
5. Coeur d’Alene 4-2 6 5
Others receiving votes: Rigby 1, Borah 1.
CLASS 4A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kuna (8) 6-0 40 1
2. Nampa 5-1 32 2
3. Bishop Kelly 5-1 24 3
4. Vallivue 4-2 13 4
5. Blackfoot 5-1 9 5
Others receiving votes: Minico 1, Sandpoint 1.
CLASS 3A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (6) 4-1 37 1
2. Homedale (2) 6-0 34 2
3. Weiser 6-0 23 3
4. Timberlake 5-0 16 4
5. Gooding 5-1 10 5
Others receiving votes: None.
You have free articles remaining.
CLASS 2A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (6) 5-0 38 1
t-2. West Side 5-1 29 2
t-2. McCall-Donnelly (2) 5-0 29 3
4. Bear Lake 5-1 16 4
5. Melba 4-1 7 5
Others receiving votes: St. Maries 1
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lost Rivers (4) 5-0 36 3
2. Prairie (4) 5-0 35 2
3. Oakley 5-1 24 1
4. Clearwater Valley 4-0 10 —
5. Raft River 4-1 8 —
Others receiving votes: Wilder 3, Grace 3, Valley 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lighthouse Christian (7) 5-0 39 1
2. Kendrick (1) 4-1 32 2
3. Carey 4-1 25 3
4. Garden Valley 3-2 13 4
5. Horseshoe Bend 4-1 9 5
Others receiving votes: Lakeside 1, Dietrich 1.
VOTERS: Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.