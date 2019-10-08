{{featured_button_text}}
Valley vs. Glenns Ferry football

Valley quarterback Rawlin Godfrey is pushed out of bounds by Glenns Ferry linebacker Kody Henslee on Friday at Valley High School in Hazelton.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

This week’s edition of the high school football media poll saw a shake-up in Class 1A Division I. Previously top-ranked Oakley fell to third after a loss to Lost Rivers, which jumped to the top spot. Raft River jumped back into the rankings, taking the fifth spot. Valley dropped out after losing 36-28 to Glenns Ferry.

Lighthouse Christian and Carey stayed put in the first and third spots in Division II, and Gooding remained fifth in 3A after a blowout win over Buhl.

CLASS 5A

Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (8) 6-0 40 1

2. Mountain View 5-1 32 2

3. Eagle 5-1 22 3

4. Highland 5-1 18 4

5. Coeur d’Alene 4-2 6 5

Others receiving votes: Rigby 1, Borah 1.

CLASS 4A

Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kuna (8) 6-0 40 1

2. Nampa 5-1 32 2

3. Bishop Kelly 5-1 24 3

4. Vallivue 4-2 13 4

5. Blackfoot 5-1 9 5

Others receiving votes: Minico 1, Sandpoint 1.

CLASS 3A

Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (6) 4-1 37 1

2. Homedale (2) 6-0 34 2

3. Weiser 6-0 23 3

4. Timberlake 5-0 16 4

5. Gooding 5-1 10 5

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 2A

Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. North Fremont (6) 5-0 38 1

t-2. West Side 5-1 29 2

t-2. McCall-Donnelly (2) 5-0 29 3

4. Bear Lake 5-1 16 4

5. Melba 4-1 7 5

Others receiving votes: St. Maries 1

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lost Rivers (4) 5-0 36 3

2. Prairie (4) 5-0 35 2

3. Oakley 5-1 24 1

4. Clearwater Valley 4-0 10 —

5. Raft River 4-1 8 —

Others receiving votes: Wilder 3, Grace 3, Valley 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lighthouse Christian (7) 5-0 39 1

2. Kendrick (1) 4-1 32 2

3. Carey 4-1 25 3

4. Garden Valley 3-2 13 4

5. Horseshoe Bend 4-1 9 5

Others receiving votes: Lakeside 1, Dietrich 1.

VOTERS: Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com.

