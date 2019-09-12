Week three of high school football is here. Take a look at some of the games to keep an eye on for Friday.
Carey at Lighthouse Christian: It’s still early in the season, but this matchup is as much of a heavyweight fight as can be in the eight-man ranks. Not only are these two teams undefeated to start the year and ranked in the top two spots in 1A Division 2, but this game is also a rematch of the state championship game from last year, which Carey won 26-20. Both teams have brought back the bulk of their players from last season, so it’s hard not to picture this game as an intense battle.
Kimberly at Declo: Both teams have perennially strong programs, and both picked up their first win of the season last year after dropping the opener. Keep an eye on both running games in this one. McKade Huft rushed for 157 yards and a pair of touchdowns last week in Kimberly’s win over American Falls, and Declo got its rushing attack on track last week in its win over Aberdeen. The Hornets have a stable of ball carriers in their run-first offense.
Minico at Burley: Another matchup of teams that got their first win last week, this could be an entertaining rivalry game. Burley rebounded in a big way with a 36-9 win over Buhl after dropping its opener to Jerome, and Minico shut out Wood River after losing a close 30-24 season-opener to Tooele (Utah).
Gooding at Weiser: Gooding got its rushing attack going last week, which included a 200-yard performance from quarterback Shane Jennings and 178 from Jonathon Carpenter in a victory over Fruitland. Weiser will provide another physical matchup, and it will be the first road test of the season for the Senators.
Oakley vs. Enterprise, Oregon: The top-ranked Hornets will take a long road trip to Cambridge for a neutral-site game against an out-of-state team. Oakley has put up 90 points between its first two games and has yet to play a home game.
