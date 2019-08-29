The high school football season kicks off Thursday. Here are some games to keep an eye on this weekend involving Magic Valley teams.
Friday
Burley at Jerome
Burley came out with a 29-26 win to open the season last year, and Jerome will be looking for payback. Dylan Corless will make his debut as head coach for Burley, and both teams will look to improve on 3-6 records from last year.
Dietrich at Carey
Carey, the defending state champions in 1A Division 2, brings quite a few players back and will look to get off to a strong start against Dietrich, who was a playoff team last year.
Declo at Sugar-Salem
The defending 2A champion will hit the road to play the defending 3A champion to open the season. First-year Declo head coach Joshua Stewart faces a tough task out of the gate against the Diggers, who bring back a wealth of talent and experience. The Hornets graduated lots of key pieces from its back-to-back title-winning teams.
Oakley at Garden Valley
After coming up just short in last year’s 1A Division 1 state title game, Oakley is bringing back plenty of talent under first-year head coach Brennan Jones. They’ll face an early-season test against the Wolverines, who should be a force to be reckoned with in 1A Division 2.
Idaho City at Raft River
Second-year head coach Chad Evans and the Trojans have their work cut out for them in this year’s opener. Idaho City is coming off an 8-2 season and brings back a wealth of experienced players.
Kimberly at Snake River
These two teams are tied for fifth in the Idaho preseason statewide media poll and will get a chance to square off right out of the gates.
Other games
Twin Falls at Pocatello (Thursday)
Weiser at Buhl (Thursday)
Valley at Rockland
Wood River at Mountain Home
Tooele, Utah vs. Minico (Holt Arena)
North Fremont at Filer
Rimrock at Glenns Ferry
Canyon Ridge at Vallivue
Parma at Gooding
Murtaugh at Hagerman
Lighthouse Christian at Camas County
Castleford at Hansen
Richfield at Shoshone
