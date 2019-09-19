Week 4 of high school football has arrived. Here’s a look at some of the key games on Friday involving Magic Valley teams.
Snake River at Gooding: A loss to Weiser last week knocked Gooding out of the top five of the media poll, but the Senators will have a chance to prove themselves right away with a matchup against Snake River, a team tied for the fourth spot in 3A. Quarterback Shane Jennings set a school record last week with 465 passing yards. He also added five touchdowns through the air and returned an interception for a touchdown.
Declo at Buhl: The Hornets climbed back into the rankings this week after winning back-to-back games at home. Now they will hit the road again to play a 3A opponent. Buhl is coming off of a bye week and is looking for its first win.
Burley at Kimberly: A pair of 1-2 teams in need of a win at this point in the year could make this a momentum game for whoever wins. Kimberly lost by one point last week to Declo.
Mountain Home at Jerome: These two teams hold the top spots in the Great Basin Conference West standings. Jerome is 2-1 in conference play while Mountain Home is still undefeated. Jerome is coming off of a blowout win over Wood River while Mountain Home got blown out by 4A powerhouse Nampa last week.
Hagerman at Lighthouse Christian: The Lions knocked off top-ranked Carey last week and will attempt to avoid a letdown against a Hagerman team that picked up its first win of the year last Friday.
Minico at Canyon Ridge: The Spartans are flying high after dropping their opening game. They won their last two games, both conference matchups, by at least 40 points in each game. Canyon Ridge took an early lead over Preston last week before the Indians outscored them 26-0 down the stretch.
