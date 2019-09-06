Friday and Saturday offer plenty of high school football action. Here’s a look at some of the games to keep an eye on for Week 2 in the Magic Valley.
Friday’s games
Fruitland at Gooding
Gooding rolled to a 61-6 win over Parma in Week 1, but the Senators will face a tougher test when they host Fruitland. The Grizzlies were a playoff team last year and got a narrow 28-20 win over South Fremont last week. Both teams will look to keep the momentum rolling early in the season.
Aberdeen at Declo
Declo had an almost unfair test to start the season — a trip to play the defending 3A state champion Sugar-Salem — and the result was a 54-0 loss. The Hornets will look to rebound with their home-opener against Aberdeen. Both teams received votes in the Week 1 media poll.
Jerome at Preston
The Tigers opened the season with a dominant win at home against Burley, and now they will hit the road for a bigger test. Quarterback Dalan Thompson and running back/receiver Garrett Elison will look to keep up the explosive chemistry they had in Week 1.
Ridgevue at Twin Falls
The Bruins lost a close one on the road to Pocatello last week, thanks to some late-game turnovers. They’ll look to get back on track against Ridgevue, which scored a 26-13 win over Caldwell.
Lighthouse Christian at Hansen
Hansen’s win over Castleford to open the season equaled the team’s win total from last year. Now they face the challenge of hosting the Lions, one of the top teams in 1A Division 2.
Saturday’s games
Prairie at Raft River
A pair of teams ranked in the top five of 1A Division 1 will square off in an early-season test. This will be Prairie’s first game.
