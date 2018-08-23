High school cross country runners in the Magic Valley produced another impressive season in 2017, which included individual state champions, teams fighting for the top spots in the state and plenty of competition across each conference. Several standouts have graduated but many return, meaning it could be another entertaining season across District 4.
4A Great Basin Conference
Twin Falls put together another stellar campaign in what was coach Marty Grindstaff’s final season at the helm The girls team finished second at the 4A state meet, while Times-News girls cross country runner of the year Mattalyn Geddes dominated everyone in her path, winning the individual state title by more than 12 seconds.
Geddes, now a junior, failed to finish first just once all of last season, coming in seventh at the Bob Firman Invitational despite setting a Twin Falls girls cross country record with a time of 18:00.54.
“Matty is probably one of the best runners I’ve seen,” said Bruins first-year head coach Tonia Burk. “Her ceiling is really high.”
The Bruins also return juniors Brinlee Garling and Lara Maccabee, who finished 19th and 24th at state, respectively. Burk said the two are pushing themselves, but the race for other spots is “wide open.”
On the boys side, Burk may have less to work with. Cannon Leavitt, the Times-News boys cross country runner of the year and third place finisher at state, and Cache Traveller (15th) graduated.
Senior Tucker Burnham, who finished 43rd at the state championships, does return as the Bruins’ top runner for the squad that earned seventh place at state last year. Benjamin Schenk (73rd at state) and Casey Harper (83rd) are back, as well.
After a second-place finish at the state championships, the Canyon Ridge boys team will bring back its best runner in senior Trajan Holtzen. As a sophomore, he finished 30th at state and jumped to eighth in 2017. Holtzen’s sophomore brother Ryker (23rd at state in 2017) and seniors Nathan Baecht (34th) and Devin Burk (50th) are back, as well.
“They’ve definitely got to be the favorite in our conference,” Burk said of the Canyon Ridge boys team.
The Jerome boys team placed 10th at state and will hope to leap up some spots with the return of senior Koby Driscoll, who finished 21st in the state 4A meet. The Jerome girls may struggle to replace Nicole Cook, who took 15th place at state last season and had the 11th-best time at districts.
The Wood River girls finished 12th out of 12 at the state championship and may not see much improvement this season. Only one runner, Alex Rogers, finished in the top 50 of the field, and she has since graduated. The boys side could be rebuilding, as well, as top runner Gabe Smith-Nilsen (19th at state) graduated.
Burley’s hopes will continue to ride on Jacob Detemple, who, as a sophomore, earned sixth place at state. His time was more than 48 seconds slower than top runner Nicholas Russell from Bishop Kelly, so he has room to grow coming into his junior season.
Pocatello, Preston, Mountain Home and Century begin their first year in the GBC, and Burk said the new teams add “a different element” to what could happen at the end of the season.
“It’ll be interesting to see who’s on top when it matters most,” Burk said.
3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference
The Kimberly girls return a loaded chunk from the team that finished second at the 3A state meet. Juniors Brinley Humphreys (fifth at state), Meg Walker (eighth) and Annie Walker (13th) are back after stellar sophomore campaigns. Seniors Kayza Lund (24th), Haily Young (46th) and Crystal Garcia (51st) complete the well-rounded squad.
Bulldogs coach Brett Darrington said expectations are high for the girls, who lost just one state participant from last season.
On the boys side, the Bulldogs finished sixth at state but lost their best runner, 9th-place finisher Kirby Heider. No other boys runner from Kimberly finished inside the top 40, and Darrington said nothing is guaranteed for this year’s team. The competition for varsity spots will be a “dogfight,” Darrington said.
“Through the ranks, there’ll be 10-12 kids competing for varsity spots,” Darrington said. “That’s what we have that other teams don’t, a lot of competition within our team. Hopefully, as we get in the season, a few step up and be top runners.”
Buhl’s boys team, which finished fifth at the 3A state meet, will be spearheaded by junior Daniel Butler, who finished sixth at state. However, the Indians’ second-best runner, Nielsen Lundgren (20th), graduated.
The Buhl girls will be one of the more competitive teams in the conference, Darrington said. The Indians finished third at state but lost their top two runners in Serena Sheldon and Kendra Benson (9th and 11th at state, respectively).
The Gooding boys and girls had just one participant each at the 2017 state meet, and both are back for this season. Junior Owen Rogers (14th at state) and senior Keely Wolf (20th) will be aiming to place even higher this season.
Filer’s season may require patience as Mary Kate Marshall (3rd at state on the girls side) and Shelby Harding (12th for boys) both graduated.
Darrington said the girls teams across the conference graduated a lot of talent, but he expects more competitive runners to enter the fold. On the boys end, his team will have its work cut out with the rest of the conference retaining some strong athletes.
“There are some really good young runners we’ll have to run with,” Darrington said. “There’s a lot more experience than our guys, in some cases. They’ve had more success. We’ve got to step up to compete with those boys.”
2A Canyon Conference
Declo’s entire girls team that went to the 2A state meet in 2016 was back in 2017, and the Hornets finished 10th in the girls team standings. But they will have to replace some key pieces in 2018. Junior Caitlyn Stokes (63rd at state) and senior Mackenzie Hansen (68th) return, but will have to better their state finishes to help Declo climb up the ranks.
The Declo boys, who finished seventh at state, get juniors Austin Hoopes and Duncan Blackmon (11th and 13th, respectively) back to lead what could be a dangerous squad.
The Wendell boys may struggle this season, as their only state participant, Woody Smith (52nd), graduated. The girls had just two state runners, Lindsey Egbert (32nd) and Olivia Gines (34th), in 2017. While Egbert returns, Gines is gone.
1A District 4 Conference
Valley’s boys team finished third in the state and could potentially rise higher, thanks to key returners. Sophomore Garrett Christensen (ninth at state) and seniors Nikoli Carlquist (34th) and Adam Elorrieta (56th) are back. However, graduates Omar Recendez (27th), Jonathan Meyer (76th) and Javier Urias (88th) leave behind spots to fill.
For Valley the girls, senior Kelsey Henry (seventh at state) will be the focal point of the squad. Hannah Buschhorn (47th) is also back. Coach Steve Hunter said the returners on both teams are having a positive impact on the Vikings’ leadership.
“They know the ropes, and they’ve been leading, as well,” Hunter said. “Everybody’s working hard. I think it’s going to be a fun season.”
The Oakley girls will be in good shape, thanks to the returns of junior Keely Cranney (eighth at state) and sophomore Azlyn Gillett (17th), who led the Hornets to a third place finish among 1A girls teams. The boys are less fortunate, having graduated Nathan Critchfield (10th), the Hornets’ only state participant.
The Castleford boys finished 10th last year at state, and with four state runners (seniors Justin Silveiria, Shawn Poulson and Rick Aguirre and junior Isaac Knudson) slated to return, the Wolves could be in for an even better finish this year.
The Xavier Charter girls finished eighth at state and return junior Olivia Quinton, who finished 20th individually. Community’s Sophia Mazzoni (ninth) is back, as well.
“It’s so hard to say (what the conference looks like) because most teams have new runners, and some will be able to make a difference immediately,” Hunter said. “It’s not very smart to predict where you’re going to be because, boy, it can change in a hurry.”
