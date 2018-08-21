The 2017 Idaho high school boys soccer season ended with a District 4 state champion and a second-place finisher that was inches away from placing first.
Those two teams, Wood River and Bliss, return some key players and hope to return to the title game, while their conference opponents look to reach their level and possibly leap above them this fall.
4A Great Basin Conference
Last year, Wood River captured its first state title ever in the 4A classification and its second in program history (the first, in 2003, was in 3A). The Wolverines have several reasons to be optimistic that they can repeat.
Perhaps the biggest reason is Mario Macias, the reigning Times-News and Great Basin Conference player of the year. The defender/midfielder is now a senior, and Wood River coach Luis Monjaras expects him to be one of his team’s leaders once again.
The talent surrounding Macias is abundant, as well. Back are all four of Wood River’s 2017 all-conference first-teamers: Jovanny Armenta, Lucas Beste, Emerson Flores and Josset Guzman.
The Wolverines did graduate three starters — Robert Hernandez, Taylor Koth and Jose Quinonez — and Monjaras is hesitant to look ahead to October right now.
“It’s a brand new season. Every time a season starts, you never know what’s gonna happen,” Monjaras said. “We’re not gonna take any team for granted, and we know every team is gonna give 100 percent against us.”
Burley graduated 10 seniors from last year’s team, which went two-and-out at the 4A state tournament. Among those seniors were all-conference first team selections Jesse Cardenas and Alan Quintanilla, as well as second-teamers Salvador Cardenas and Elias Magana, so the road back to state will not be easy for the Bobcats.
Canyon Ridge, the team Burley beat to get to state, also graduated several of its best players, namely all-conference selections Sagar Bhattarai (first team), Jair Garibay (second team) and Abdelgadir Mohamed (second team). But the Riverhawks have enough returning talent, such as all-GBC first-teamer Leo Triana, to challenge for a state tournament spot in the remodeled GBC, which now includes Century, Mountain Home, Pocatello and Preston.
Twin Falls, Jerome and Minico — the fourth, fifth and sixth seeds, respectively, last year in the GBC — lost a significant number of seniors, albeit not as many as Burley. Twin Falls might be in the best position, having graduated five players while returning all-conference selections Joshua Stagge (first team) and Jake Hillman (second team), among others.
3A High Desert Conference
Last season featured a thrilling race for the High Desert Conference crown. Community School ended up with the district championship, but the runner-up, Bliss, had a better showing at state. The Bears reached the title game, while the Cutthroats fell to the third-place game.
Both teams lost on the final day of the state tournament, with Bliss falling in a 2-1 heartbreaker against Weiser.
“I was kind of a bitter loss, but it happens,” said Bliss head coach Brent Bjornn. “They understand it’s in the past and we’re moving forward and we’re gonna (focus on) this year. But I think for some of them, there’s some motivation.”
Both the Bears and the Cutthroats return some of the conference’s best players, but one is more loaded than the other.
Bliss lost about nine seniors from last year’s team, estimated Bjornn, who is in his first year as head coach and is also Bliss’ athletic director. That hardest losses were all-conference selections Armando Cordoba, Fernando Marez and Yuvani Vizcarra, an all-state honoree.
“We lost a really good senior class,” Bjornn said. “We’ve got three seniors this year, and they’re all good and they’re all gonna make big impacts, but there aren’t as many of them, and that makes a difference.”
Those three seniors are Steven Rubio, Saul Valencia and Jose Rosales. Rubio, a forward, was an all-conference selection and one of the area’s best scorers, while Valencia was an all-state defender. Bjornn worked closely with previous head coach Dustin Henkelmann (now at Canyon Ridge), so the Bears are not fully in rebuild mode, even though they’re younger and have a smaller roster than in years past, Bjornn said.
Community School, meanwhile, is almost full reloaded. The Cutthroats lost two important seniors, goalkeeper James Everitt and all-conference/all-state midfielder Charlie Stumph. But most teams would be happy to graduate just two seniors, regardless of their talent. And Community School returns some excellent players.
All-conference and all-state selection Cash Dart was a prolific scorer last season, and he’s only a junior this year. Henry Cherp was a captain last season as a junior, and he was joined by Dart, Stumph and defender Shea Brokaw (now a junior) on the all-conference team.
“This season and next year, we’ve got two solid years with these guys,” said Community School coach Richard Whitelaw. “We don’t dwell too much on the past. … That’s been and gone. Make something happen now.”
Declo, the HDC’s third seed last season, lost eight seniors. Bjornn and Whitelaw expect Filer and Buhl — the No. 4 and 5 seeds, respectively — to be the top contenders not named Bliss and Community School.
The Wildcats and Indians graduated just three players each from last season, and none of them were all-conference selections. All three of Buhl’s all-HDC players — Dustin Dominguez, Victor Quezada, Mauricio Velazquez — are back, as is Filer’s lone honoree, Cody Ruiz.
Buhl played Bliss tough last year, said Bjornn, who expects the entire conference to be good, as does Whitelaw.
“Buhl was making strides last year. Never count out Wendell. Never count out Gooding,” Whitelaw said. “You just never know.”
