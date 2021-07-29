 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Help youth by becoming a sports official
0 comments

Help youth by becoming a sports official

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Volleyball - Burley Vs. Twin Falls

The referee explains a call during the Twin Falls match against Burley Tuesday night, Sept. 17, 2019, at Twin Falls High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Fall high school sports are coming soon and officials are needed. This is a way to support Magic Valley youth.

Anyone interested in officiating football, volleyball or soccer can go to the Idaho High School Activities Association website to get more information and to register, idhsaa.org.

Training sessions are beginning soon.

Interested volunteers may also call 208-731-8919 or 208-404-6981 for more information.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What was the craziest story in sports yesterday?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News