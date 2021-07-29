Help youth by becoming a sports official

Fall high school sports are coming soon and officials are needed. This is a way to support Magic Valley youth.

Anyone interested in officiating football, volleyball or soccer can go to the Idaho High School Activities Association website to get more information and to register, idhsaa.org.

Training sessions are beginning soon.

Interested volunteers may also call 208-731-8919 or 208-404-6981 for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0