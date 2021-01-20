Hayden Anthony signs with Treasure Valley Community College

KIMBERLY — Hayden Anthony has found a new home at Treasure Valley Community College.
Surrounded by friends and family, Anthony signed his letter of intent to play baseball at TVCC this fall. He’ll be joining the team as a middle infielder.
Anthony said he is excited about the opportunity to continue playing.
“Just knowing that I have two more years to play and keep growing as both a person and a player, it’s great,” he said.
Anthony also had an offer from the College of Idaho to play baseball, but chose Treasure Valley because of the coaching staff and atmosphere of the team.
“It’s a great place to play,” he said.
Kimberly baseball coach Simon Olsen is confident in Anthony’s ability to compete at the next level. Olsen taught Anthony’s fourth grade physical education class and has watched him grow from a “scrawny kid” to a star player.
“I think he’s going to do pretty good,” Olsen said. “The best thing about him is his double play turns. He’s got some quick feet and a quick release.”
Olsen remembers Anthony having a lot of attitude that didn’t match his skill level when he was younger, but after a tournament at the end of his sophomore year, Anthony made the decision that he wanted to play college ball.
“A switch flipped,” Olsen said. “All of a sudden he was working his butt off and fighting for those reps.”
The change Olsen has seen in Anthony is tremendous. His advice for Anthony moving forward is to keep doing what he’s already doing. Get in the weight room, get bigger and get stronger.
And that’s exactly what Anthony plans to do before the season starts.
Anthony isn’t sure what the future holds after college. He plans to study business while there, but he doesn’t know if he’s going to pursue a professional baseball career yet.
“I’m not sure,” he said. “We’ll just have to wait and see where baseball takes me."