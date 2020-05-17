Hansen athletes sign for college

Gibson said the defining highlight from her career at Hansen came during her junior year. With the clock winding down against rival Murtaugh High School, Gibson saw her teammate across the court and kicked out for a game-winning three-pointer.

Being a point guard helped her develop the court vision necessary to make the transition to college basketball, she said. It also helped her become a leader off the court.

“I learned a lot of things from Hansen,” she said. “I learned about how to be a good teammate and how to impact the younger players.”

Ramon Huerta-Sanchez

Ramon Huerta-Sanchez had a different route to college athletics than many athletes: he did not play on a high school team.

Hansen does not offer soccer as an official school sport. Instead, Huerta-Sanchez relied on camps and tryouts to showcase his talents for colleges and universities. That’s where he caught the eye of the coaches at Treasure Valley Community College, where he plans to play striker next year.

Huerta-Sanchez said having to prove himself motivated him to work harder, even if it was often by himself. That drive to improve makes him a better teammate, and he wants to push others to get better around him.