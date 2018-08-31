GOODING — As he watched Weiser’s returner take the opening kick down the sideline and into the end zone, Gooding High School head coach Cameron Andersen showed no signs of frustration, worry or anger, despite his team facing a deficit just 14 seconds into the game.
After so many years on the sidelines, Andersen knows his players mimic his demeanor and react to his reactions.
The Senators followed his lead and went on to score 33 unanswered points in a 33-7 victory Friday evening at Gooding High School. They are 2-0 to start the season.
“They’ll match whatever I’m feeling,” Andersen said. “They returned the kick because we didn’t execute our fundamentals. The message was, ‘Okay, let’s get back to the fundamentals. We are going to do it better on the next rep.’”
After the Wolverines’ Braden Bumgarner broke a tackle and raced his way 75 yards to pay dirt moments after the opening whistle, Gooding responded when junior quarterback Shane Jennings hit Andrew Prince in the back corner of the end zone on a fade route. Senior receiver Cayden Loveland caught the 2-point conversion pass and the Senators took the lead.
Shane Jennings fade to Andrew Prince for the Gooding touchdown. Cayden Loveland catches the 2-point conversion. The #GoodingSenators lead Weiser 8-7 with 8:30 left in the first quarter. #IDPreps pic.twitter.com/FfLSELfAZO— ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔰𝔢 𝔊𝔩𝔬𝔯𝔣𝔦𝔢𝔩𝔡 (@Chase_Glorfield) September 1, 2018
Gooding’s offense moved up and down the field with ease for most of the night, but was unable to capitalize on a lot of those first-half chances.
“Our offense put up a lot of yards,” Andersen said. “We just have to finish drives, and that’s about execution.”
The Senators led 8-7 after one.
Gooding’s defense then stole the show. The Senators racked up the tackles for loss, forced punt after punt, and made life hard for the Wolverine ball carriers.
“When you have a presence like (Jake) McGinnis up front, and then the dudes around him, then you have Brayden Roe, (we) are a physical team,” Andersen said. “Our back line was really disciplined, which is hard when you play a team like this. I’m proud of what the D did.”
“We had a good gameplan coming in, and we stuck with it,” said Roe, a senior linebacker.
Loveland, who caught four touchdown passes in last week’s win over Parma, had a few chances to score in the first half, but came up empty. He returned a punt for six that was called back on an illegal block, and he couldn’t quite hang onto a pass when he was wide open in the back of the end zone.
And with one second left on the clock in the opening half, Jennings scrambled to his right, tossed a Hail Mary into the end zone, and watched as Loveland and Prince out-jumped their defenders for the ball. They both came down with it, four hands embracing the ball like a newborn baby. In the end, Prince (five catches, 83 yards in the game) was credited with the touchdown, and the Senators took a 14-7 lead into the locker room at the break.
With one second left in the half, Jennings throws a Hail Mary that Andrew Prince comes down with for the touchdown. Incredible play. #GoodingSenators #IDPreps pic.twitter.com/vK4eDAcMFT— ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔰𝔢 𝔊𝔩𝔬𝔯𝔣𝔦𝔢𝔩𝔡 (@Chase_Glorfield) September 1, 2018
“It’s really hard to defend our two big receivers,” Andersen said. “We may have to give them each a half touchdown on that.”
“I think he gets credit for it because he’s the one who stood up with it,” Loveland said. “We were just happy we caught it.”
Gooding flexed its muscles in the second half, and Loveland (13 catches, 151 yards) scored his fifth touchdown of the year when Jennings hit him from 14 yards out early in the third period. Roe picked off Weiser quarterback Kooper von Brethorst and took it to the house for six, and Jennings found the end zone on seven-yard keeper.
“I don’t play much offense, so when I get a chance to score I’m going to take it,” Roe said. “I was hoping nobody would catch me.”
Jennings completed 27-of-41 passes for 323 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 138 yards and score on 22 carries. Junior Jonathan Carpenter rushed for 92 yards on 14 carries, and he caught five passes for 61 yards.
As the Gooding offense found its groove in the second half, the Senators continued to stonewall Weiser. Led by McGinnis — a versatile senior lineman who has Idaho State University and the University of Idaho courting him — Gooding wore down the Wolverines’ offense.
“We go man on man and fill the gaps hard,” McGinnis said. “Brayden Roe is a hell of a player. He’s the hardest hitting backer I’ve seen in a while, and it’s great to have him back there.”
Gooding continues its campaign against 3A teams from the western side of the state when it heads to defending state champion and top-ranked Fruitland next Friday (Gooding is No. 2 in the latest media poll).
“If you have to get up for Fruitland, you’re probably missing a heart and a head,” Andersen said.
