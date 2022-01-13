Growing up on the gridiron: Kurtis Adkinson and Colston Loveland named football players of the year

GOODING — In the fifth grade, Kurtis Adkinson and Colston Loveland took to the field together for the first time.

Two of the largest boys on their team, Loveland and Adkinson were limited on what positions they could play in rec leagues.

“It’s funny that these two ended up being our main skill positions when all throughout rec they had to play offensive line because they were too big,” Gooding High head coach Cameron Andersen said.

Since then, the pair has been inseparable on and off the field.

“We’ve always had the duo going on,” Adkinson said.

They’ve practiced and trained together, spending countless hours in the weight room. They’ve played each other’s positions, switching from quarterback to running back and tight end.

With years of experience together, Loveland and Adkinson have developed a dynamic most teammates could only wish to achieve.

“We got pretty good chemistry,” Loveland said.

With that chemistry comes a mutual respect. Adkinson knows Loveland will be where he needs to be for the play to happen. Even if he makes a mistake, Adkinson can rely on his teammate to help pick up the slack.

“I can throw him a ball 3 feet over his head but he’s still going to catch it over five different guys,” Adkinson said.

Likewise, Loveland understands the assets that Adkinson brings to the team. With an average of almost 300 yards per game this season between rushing and passing, Adkinson is a dual threat.

“Kurt’s just a weapon that we can use all over the field,” Loveland said.

Coach Andersen has watched both players grow since the fifth grade. He credits one particular moment in their freshman year as the instance that jump-started their development as players.

During a junior varsity game against Weiser – Loveland’s last game as a JV player – Adkinson took over at halftime as main quarterback for the team.

Under his leadership, Gooding almost caught up in points to Weiser after a low-scoring first half.

“From that moment right there, both of them just shifted their mindset and went to work,” Andersen said. “Guys that come from junior high to high school, it usually takes until junior year until they really take it seriously. These guys, right in their freshman year, they caught the bug and went after it.”

Now seniors at Gooding High School, the pair prepares to say their goodbyes.

Walking back to the locker room after the state semi-final game, Adkinson and Loveland left the field as teammates for the last time.

“It’s definitely a little sad for all of us,” Loveland said. “This whole team has been playing together since we were young.”

It is the end of an era. Players that have spent the past seven years together will now head out on their own.

“All of us are splitting ways,” Loveland said. “We’re all going to go meet new people and find new opportunities. I’m excited for what everyone has in store.”

Loveland graduated early and has already left to begin training at the University of Michigan, where he signed as a tight end. Adkinson hopes to sign, but hasn’t received any formal offers yet.

“I’ve been talking to some colleges,” he said.

Andersen is excited to see what will come of this senior class. He’s confident each of them will be successful in their own way.

Still, goodbyes are never easy. Their departure will leave a hole in the team, one that Andersen will have to fill.

“Obviously, you don’t ever replace the player,” he said.

As Andersen explained, he could never expect an athlete to become the next Adkinson or Loveland. Their athleticism and understanding of the game make them who they are. All he can do is reshape the next team around the players that he has.

His bigger challenge will be filling the void in leadership left by their absence.

“Leadership is the tougher thing because these guys weren’t just leaders this year, they’ve been leaders for the past three years,” Andersen said.

With their contributions and achievements, Loveland and Adkinson have left their mark on Gooding High School.

Andersen is thankful for his time with each of them. Being able to be a part of their journey, his gratitude knows no end.

“The program is going to owe these two for years, and there’s no way to repay it and no way we can quantify it other than to speak glowingly of them when little kids ask about it 20 years from now,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0