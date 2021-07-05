Greensox beats Blackfoot in doubleheader

BLACKFOOT — The Burley Greensox won both games Monday in a doubleheader.

The Greensox won 21 to 0 in the first game. They scored six runs in the first inning, four in the second, two in the third and nine in the sixth.

Slayder Watterson and Jace Robinson each had two hits, and Dom Lemos had one.

Robinson and Clay Douglas had three RBIs, while Watterson had two.

The Greensox won the second game 15 to zero. They had six runs in the first inning, one in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth and five in the fifth.

Payton Beck had three hits while Josiah Robins and Watterson had two hits each.

Watterson had four RBIs and Ryker Jensen had two.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0