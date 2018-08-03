LEWISTON — The Burley Green Sox faced their toughest test of the American Legion Single-A state tournament on Friday night. But once again, they came out on top, and they’re in prime position to win the title.
Burley earned a 7-6 walkoff victory over the Coeur d’Alene Lumberman in Friday’s game. The Green Sox won the state title during their last state trip, in 2012, and they’re one win away from capturing the championship again.
“I love my assistant coaches and players,” Burley coach Devin Kunz said.
The Lumbermen scored first with a run in the top of the first inning, and they took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second. But Burley erupted for five runs in the bottom of the second to pull ahead by three.
The score remained 5-2 until the top of the fifth, when Coeur d’Alene scored four runs to take a one-run lead. The Green Sox responded with one in the bottom of the inning to tie it up.
Andrew Ferrin led the bottom of the seventh off with a single. The next batter, Garrett Tracy, flew out, and Kody Condie reached on an error by the third baseman to put runners on first and second base with one out.
Beau Phipps came up next and also hit a grounder to third base. But instead of an out or inning-ending double play, Coeur d’Alene’s third baseman made another error, and Ferrin scored to end the game.
Ferrin went 2-for-4, Izaak Macias went 2-for-3 and Ramiro Garcia went 1-for-3 with a double.
Friday’s win secured a spot for Burley (31-14) in Sunday’s state title game. The Green Sox will face the Rocky Mountain Avalanche, who they beat 4-0 in the first round, on Saturday. A win will give Burley two chances on Sunday to earn the championship. A loss Saturday will lead to a winner-take-all title game the next day.
