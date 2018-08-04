LEWISTON — The Burley Green Sox entered Saturday's game in ideal position.
The double elimination format of the American Legion Single-A state tournament allowed the Green Sox some room for error. By winning their first three games of the tournament, they secured a shot at a state title on Sunday no matter how they performed against the Rocky Mountain Avalanche on Saturday.
But Burley was still gunning for a win, and not just for pride's sake. For 6 1/2 innings, the Green Sox looked like they would enter Sunday in the best shape possible. But the Avalanche rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 3-2 walkoff victory.
The Green Sox scored both of their runs in the top of the second inning, and starting pitcher Carson Noble looked like he would carry them from there. Noble allowed two singles and a run in the bottom of the sixth but avoided further damage.
Noble returned to the mound in the bottom of the seventh, and he hit Rocky Mountain's first batter. The next hitter grounded out, but the batter after him roped a game-tying double. Noble then recorded a fielder's choice for the second out, but he walked the following batter and hit the one after that to load the bases. Jace Robinson replaced Noble, and his first pitch sailed past the catcher. Burley's first wild pitch of the game plated the game-ending run.
Noble allowed just five hits and a walk with one strikeout, but he hit three batters.
At the plate for Burley, Kody Condie went 2-for-4, Izaak Macias went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base, Andrew Ferrin went 1-for-3 with a walk and Easton Watterson went 1-for-4 with two steals.
Watterson will be Burley's starting pitcher on Sunday, said Burley coach Devin Kunz.
Winning Saturday's game would have given the Green Sox (31-15) two chances to beat the Coeur d'Alene Lumbermen for the state title. The loss kept the Avalanche alive, and they will face Coeur d'Alene at 11 p.m. local time (noon Mountain Time) on Sunday. The loser of that game will be eliminated, and the winner will face Burley shortly after the first game ends.
A loss will end the Green Sox's season. A win will give them their first state championship since 2012.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.