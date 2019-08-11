CODY, Wyo — The Burley Green Sox suffered its first loss of the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament Sunday, a 9-6 defeat to the Wasilla Road Warriors of Alaska.
After picking up an easy win Friday over the Alpenrose Red Sox (Oregon) and surviving a 9-8 thriller over the Cody Cubs (Wyoming) on Saturday, the Green Sox ran just couldn’t keep the momentum going at the end of the weekend.
Wasilla jumped out to the early lead, taking a 6-1 advantage in the second inning. The biggest blow was a grand slam in the second by Kyle Graham, who finished the game with six RBIs. Clayton Boyett also produced three hits for the Road Warriors.
Burley’s pitching staff struggled, issuing seven walks. All nine of Wasilla’s runs were earned.
Trailing 9-4 in the seventh inning, the Green Sox scratched across a couple of runs from Izaac Macias and Kody Condie, but it was too little too late.
Drew Ferrin led the way for Burley’s offense, going 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Ramiro Garcia added two hits, including a double, and Easton Watterson tripled. Wasilla only out-hit Burley 10-8 and committed four errors, but Burley just couldn’t bring in enough runs.
The loss put Burley one more defeat away from elimination from the tournament. Cheyenne and Layton are also on the brink of elimination, and two of those three teams will have their tournament end Monday.
Wasilla is the last undefeated team in the tournament and has clinched a spot in the championship game.
The championship game of the tournament will be Tuesday.
