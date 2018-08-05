LEWISTON — The Burley Green Sox traveled north earlier this week for their first American Legion Single-A state tournament appearance since 2012. Just like they did six years ago, the Green Sox exited the tournament with a championship trophy.
Burley beat the Rocky Mountain Avalanche 9-8 on Sunday afternoon, and that barely begins to explain the path to victory. The Green Sox weathered a scary top of the fourth inning, roared back and advanced to the regional tournament.
“We have been through the ringer since last weekend,” Burley coach Devin Kunz said over the phone. “You just feel so blessed to feel apart of this. I can’t believe it right now.”
Sunday’s game was Burley’s third against Rocky Mountain — which the Green Sox beat in the 2012 state title game — at the tournament. The Avalanche earned a 3-2 walkoff win over the Green Sox on Saturday to stay alive, and they captured another walkoff win over Coeur d’Alene on Sunday to set up a rematch with Burley for the title.
Both teams traded runs in the first three innings, and the score was 2-2 heading into the fourth. Burley starting pitcher Easton Watterson didn’t get through the inning, and reliever Ramiro Garcia didn’t extinguish the flames. Rocky Mountain scored six runs in the frame to take an 8-2 lead.
“It felt like we were gonna get 10-runned,” Kunz said, referring to Idaho’s 10-run mercy rule. “(I thought), ‘Let’s just get to the next inning right now.’”
As the fourth inning avalanche was happening, Kunz’s nephew Owen Nelson fainted and fell, hitting his head hard on the dugout floor. Kunz and his staff tended to Nelson, 14, for several minutes before deciding he needed to go to the hospital.
Nelson suffered a concussion, Kunz said, and had to spend the night in the hospital.
Burley quickly rebounded from the ugly top of the fourth with three runs in the bottom half to cut the deficit to 8-5. Kody Condie held Rocky Mountain scoreless in the top of the fifth, and Burley’s lineup plated four runs in the bottom of the frame, capped by a Garcia double that scored Watterson.
“It was just a roller-coaster of emotions,” Kunz said. “Once we got that lead, Kody, he calmed everything down.”
Condie cruised through the sixth and got the first two outs of the seventh. But the final, state title-clinching out was hard to get.
Rocky Mountain hit a single and drew a walk, and the fifth batter of the inning crushed a ball to center field. Kunz just hoped the ball would stay in play and the runner at first didn’t come around to score. Luckily for him and the Green Sox, Watterson got a good read and made a running catch.
“That guy hit it hard, and Easton outran it,” Kunz said. “We never take the easy road, but it’s worth it.”
Watterson and his brother Slayder shared a hug in the outfield, then sprinted to the infield to join the pile of ecstatic Burley players. When Kunz visited the hospital after the game, Nelson said to him, “I can’t believe I missed the dog pile.”
Here’s a video of the Burley Green Sox celebrating their state championship victory over Rocky Mountain (via Marni Kunz). #IDpreps #IDlegion pic.twitter.com/KKsdpXFm9u— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) August 6, 2018
Condie pitched three scoreless innings on one hit, two walks and two hit-batsmen with no strikeouts. At the plate, Andrew Ferrin went 2-for-3 with a walk, Ramiro Garcia went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk and Easton Watterson went 1-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases.
Last week, Burley concluded a weather-delayed district tournament with a 14-inning win over the Twin Falls Blackhawks to clinch a state berth. The Green Sox won their first two state tournament games with relative ease, earned a walkoff win over Coeur d’Alene and fell via walkoff on Saturday in a game that could have made their Sunday slate easier.
Burley faced long odds in the fourth inning on Sunday, but the win probability quickly improved, and a dog pile ensued.
“I aged these last couple weeks, but it’s been worth it,” Kunz said. “You see how excited the parents and kids are, it’s just fun to be around.”
The Green Sox (32-15) will spend a few days in Burley and return to Lewiston for the regional tournament, which will begin on Friday. They lost to Mission Valley (Mont.) in the 2012 regional championship game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.