Burley Green Sox third baseman Garrett Tracy tags out Jerome Cyclones outfielder Dylan Kenyon at third Saturday, July 1, 2017, at Jerome High School in Jerome.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

LEWISTON — The Burley Green Sox stayed in the winner's bracket with a 13-5 win over the Upper Valley Cougars on Thursday night at the American Legion Single-A state tournament.

The blowout victory sent the Green Sox to the quarterfinals of their first state tournament since 2012.

"They haven't told us to go home," Burley coach Devin Kunz said over the phone. "It looks like we've got a couple more days in Lewiston."

Upper Valley, which beat Burley in last week's district semifinals, opened the scoring with one run in the bottom of the first inning, and Burley responded with four in the top of the third to take a 4-1 lead. The Cougars score another run in the bottom of the third, but the Green Sox scored one in the fourth and five in the fifth to make the score 10-2. Both teams scored three runs in the seventh.

Burley benefited from seven Upper Valley errors (two for Burley) and two hit-batsmen, and the lineup made the Cougars pay with 11 hits and three walks. 

Burley's Garrett Tracy went 3-for-4 with two doubles, Kody Condie went 2-for-4 with a walk, Carson Noble went 2-for-4 and Easton Watterson went 0-for-3 with a walk, three stolen bases and four runs scored.

"The kids are doing their thing. There's not a lot of coaching going on," Kunz said. "It's different kids every night. It's just fun to watch right now."

The Green Sox (30-14) will face the Coeur d'Alene Lumbermen on Friday at 7 p.m. local time (8 p.m. MT).

