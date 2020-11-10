 Skip to main content
Great Basin Conference 2020 Volleyball All-Conference team
Great Basin Conference 2020 Volleyball All-Conference team

Coach of the Year: Rayna Stimpson (Minico HS)

Player of the Year: #7 Brinley Iverson (Twin Falls HS)

1st Team All-Conference

#4 Lanie Elliott (Canyon Ridge HS)

#7 Natalie Hepworth (Burley HS)

#15 Brenley Hansen (Twin Falls HS)

#2 Samantha Chambers (Wood River HS)

#10 Talin Stimpson (Minico HS)

#3 Piper Newton (Twin Falls HS)

2nd Team All-Conference

#9 Megan Sanderson (Minico HS)

#2 Sydney Searle (Burley HS)

#5 Kelsie Pope (Burley HS)

#6 Brinley Solosabal (Twin Falls HS)

#3 Mercedez Pena (Canyon Ridge HS)

#2 Kennedy Detweiler (Canyon Ridge HS)

Honorable Mention All-Conference

#14 Carlie Latta (Minico HS)

#12 Willa Laski (Wood River HS)

#10 Charlie Loomis (Wood River HS)

#12 Grace Reaume (Mountain Home HS)

#8 Riley Riebesell (Canyon Ridge HS)

#6 Grace Fort (Jerome HS)

#3 Sophie Vandenberg (Wood River HS)

