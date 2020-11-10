Great Basin Conference 2020 Volleyball All-Conference team

Coach of the Year: Rayna Stimpson (Minico HS)
Player of the Year: #7 Brinley Iverson (Twin Falls HS)
1st Team All-Conference
#4 Lanie Elliott (Canyon Ridge HS)
#7 Natalie Hepworth (Burley HS)
#15 Brenley Hansen (Twin Falls HS)
#2 Samantha Chambers (Wood River HS)
#10 Talin Stimpson (Minico HS)
#3 Piper Newton (Twin Falls HS)
2nd Team All-Conference
#9 Megan Sanderson (Minico HS)
#2 Sydney Searle (Burley HS)
#5 Kelsie Pope (Burley HS)
#6 Brinley Solosabal (Twin Falls HS)
#3 Mercedez Pena (Canyon Ridge HS)
#2 Kennedy Detweiler (Canyon Ridge HS)
Honorable Mention All-Conference
#14 Carlie Latta (Minico HS)
#12 Willa Laski (Wood River HS)
#10 Charlie Loomis (Wood River HS)
#12 Grace Reaume (Mountain Home HS)
#8 Riley Riebesell (Canyon Ridge HS)
#6 Grace Fort (Jerome HS)
#3 Sophie Vandenberg (Wood River HS)
