NCAA universities were too big for Grace Parker, and junior colleges were too small. The NAIA level felt just right.
During her college basketball recruiting process, Parker found the perfect school in that NAIA subset: Rocky Mountain College. On Wednesday, the Gooding High School senior signed with the Battlin' Bears.
"I just wanted to find a home where I could stay for four years and get a good education and play basketball," Parker said over the phone on Tuesday. "Being able to say I’m a college athlete is a really cool thing."
Being a college athlete was only half of Parker's focus, if that, when she began looking at colleges. Her mother, Charlene, is an ER nurse, and that sparked an interest in medicine from an early age. Parker's goal now is to become a physician, so she looked at schools that had strong pre-med programs. Rocky Mountain checked off that box.
Parker doesn't quite know if she could have played basketball for an NCAA Division I, II or III school because she never really considered any of them, she said. She wanted to find a four-year school where she could play basketball without dedicating her life to it, since she would need to dedicate a large chunk of time to academics if she wanted to earn a pre-med degree. Two-year colleges wouldn't make sense for that path, either.
At the NAIA level, she saw the balance she craved. Rocky Mountain only reinforced her visions.
Billings, Mont., gets colder than Gooding, but Parker liked the city otherwise. She wanted to go to school somewhere besides Idaho, and she was impressed by Rocky Mountain's campus. The education element was crucial, of course, but the women's basketball program was equally important in sealing her signing. With some of the schools she visited, the current women's basketball players acted like she was beneath them, she said, as if she was their younger sister rather than a future teammate. Rocky Mountain's players were not like that.
"They treated me like I was one of them, just wanting to play basketball," said Parker, who expects to play shooting guard for the Battlin' Bears. "I knew if I went there, we’d be successful."
Parker just completed her final volleyball season, in which she led the Senators to the 3A state tournament. She's also a standout track athlete, but basketball has been her main focus for two-plus years. In less than a month, she'll begin her final high school basketball season.
It was a dream of Parker's to become a college basketball player, and she made it real on Wednesday. The signing provided excitement and relief.
"It’s a great feeling to finally have that done," she said. "I can just focus on playing basketball."
