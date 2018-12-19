GOODING — Offers had come in from multiple schools, but Gooding High School defensive lineman Jake McGinnis knew where he wanted to go.
After attending a football camp at Idaho State University in June, McGinnis gave a verbal commitment to the Bengals. Within the last two weeks, when Idaho State head coach Rob Phenicie came by for an in-home visit, that solidified everything.
On Wednesday, McGinnis inked his name on a letter of intent in front of students, teachers and more at Gooding High School, pledging to play for the Bengals next season.
"It just felt like it was home," McGinnis said. "I like the coaches. They're nice people. They'll put their name on me, so I guess I'll go to work for them."
McGinnis will join former Senators Sam Funkhouser and Ruger Jennings with the Bengals, as something of a pipeline continues to pump athletes from Gooding to Idaho State. He'll also become a conference rival to his brother, offensive lineman Cole McGinnis, who will be a junior at Weber State next season.
The three-time 3A All-Idaho honoree and three-time state wrestling champ in the 285-pound weight class also had an offer from the University of Idaho and liked Weber State, but, after receiving an initial offer from the Bengals, McGinnis impressed the coaches and they upped their pursuit.
"We went to Idaho State football camp and Jake was the most dominant defensive player there," Gooding head coach Cameron Andersen said. "They expressed even greater interest, like, 'we want you, we've got a spot for you.' He left camp telling them he wanted to be a Bengal."
McGinnis isn't sure what he'll study at Idaho State. He said it's just football for now, as his goal was always to get a scholarship, but he's looking forward to getting a degree, too.
As far as on the football field, McGinnis was one of the key pieces of a Senators team that made one state championship game, two semifinals and four total tournament appearances during his four years at the school.
He praised his coaches, having been with him since the sixth grade, for . Andersen, having helped McGinnis grow, took a lot of pride in what he saw the senior turn into over time at Gooding.
"He's brought a physicality to games and practices over the last four years that will be tough to replace," Andersen said. "A very respectful kid and one of those dudes that, this year, took on a leadership role, and guys followed."
Now, McGinnis can shift his focus to wrestling and the conclusion of his athletics career at Gooding. He's got a fourth straight state title to defend, after all.
Andersen said life becomes a lot less stressful when signing day is out of the way, and said it's special for McGinnis to have that ceremony where he can be recognized for his accomplishments in what is "a big team sport like this."
"It's cool to put him out here in front of everybody and say, 'hey, this is what hard work can get you,'" Andersen said.
McGinnis was happy with the occasion, too, but already has some of his focus shifted to the future.
"I'm glad I got the early signing date," McGinnis said. "Wrap up my high school sports, then the grind starts next fall."
