GOODING — Gooding High School head football coach Cameron Andersen has had plenty of talented football players come through his program. One thing he had never had was a three-year captain.
That was before Cayden Loveland came along.
The senior, who started as a freshman on varsity and caught a touchdown in the state title game that year, became a captain as a sophomore and was looked at as a key leader. Those leadership qualities Andersen saw, combined with impressive athletic ability, combined to make Loveland one of the state's top wide receivers and defensive backs.
The excellence on the field paid off, as Loveland accepted a scholarship offer from Carroll College in Helena, Mont. On Tuesday, he signed with the Fighting Saints in front of his family, coaches and peers at Gooding High School.
"As soon as I went on my visit, I just saw Helena and it was beautiful," Loveland said. "The coaches were awesome, too."
Aside from what he saw from a football and lifestyle standpoint at Carroll, what stuck out to Loveland was the academic side of things.
Looking to study civil engineering, Loveland met with a professor, gained understanding of what his education would be like in a small school setting, and that's what put his decision over the edge.
"Knowing I'll have the same professor for all four years and he really took interest in me [was a huge factor]," Loveland said.
As far as getting to the point of picking schools, Loveland had options. Aside from Carroll, Montana Tech University was another school he considered, along with The College of Idaho and Rocky Mountain College.
Andersen, who has sent many Senators to the next level, didn't really have to do much to sell Loveland to those programs.
The senior, who said he plans on playing wide receiver at Carroll, earned 3A All-State honors at that position and as a defensive back, something Andersen said makes him really stand out to potential landing spots.
"He played safety, nickel safety and corner for us this year because he was so versatile," Andersen said. "I think that's what colleges see...Versatility makes him so recruitable to so many levels."
A member of the USA TODAY All-Idaho Football first team, Loveland ended his Gooding career with another fine season, catching 70 passes for 1,466 yards and 23 touchdowns, helping the Senators to a state quarterfinal appearance.
His younger brother, Colston Loveland, is part of the receiving corps returning for Gooding, and Andersen said he's excited to see those players blossom into standouts, but added that they're different players—not Cayden Loveland.
"We won't replace Cayden," Andersen said. "Just like every other kid we graduated and sent to college, you never replace their skill set...Cayden, Jake [McGinnis], all the other guys who will sign later, they're irreplaceable."
Loveland, whose leadership skills are "some of the best" Andersen has ever had, the coach said, is excited to take the next step. He said the coaches at Carroll have told him if he shows he can work hard enough, the opportunities could potentially come in the early days of his college career.
On Tuesday, though, in front of so many people at Gooding High, Loveland thought back to when he was younger and watched other standout athletes sign their letters of intent, making this a moment he dreamed about.
Loveland said he owes a lot to Gooding for giving him that opportunity.
"Everyone here has put in so much time for me," Loveland said. "I'm very thankful for it. Gooding 'till the day I die."
Cayden Loveland Highlights
Cayden Loveland takes the swing pass 18 yards for another #goodingsenators score at 7:34 2Q. He caught the two-pointer, too. They lead American Falls 16-0. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/a83aodLMH1— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 26, 2018
Here’s the screen that set it up. Not the best camera work from yours truly. #idpreps #goodingsenators pic.twitter.com/c7SyXo3qBk— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 26, 2018
On fourth down, Jennings drops a dime to Cayden Loveland for a 20-yard touchdown. #goodingsenators up 45-8 at 9:36 4Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/LHC4lElMSG— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 26, 2018
Big gain from Shane Jennings to Cayden Loveland. Good thing I’ve still got quick feet. #goodingsenators #idpreps pic.twitter.com/WJkiA4bTYb— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
END 3Q: Gooding 14, Kellogg 8. Caden Loveland made this nice catch, but #goodingsenators’ drive at end of 3Q ended in a fumble. #IDpreps pic.twitter.com/YHLC2HMVUz— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) November 4, 2017
The #goodingsenators go for it on 4th and long, and Shane Jennings completes to Caden Loveland for a 1st down. 14-14, 4:00 left. #IDpreps pic.twitter.com/W33REx947K— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) November 4, 2017
Shane Jennings to Cayden Loveland for a 74-yard TD on 3rd & 17. Gooding 7, Kimberly 0. 11:32 2Q #IDpreps pic.twitter.com/bac38iNIlr— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 30, 2017
