GOODING — One of Idaho's top football prospects has made his college decision.
Quarterback Shane Jennings of Gooding High School announced Sunday night that he committed to play at Eastern Washington University. He made the decision public in a tweet.
"Honored and excited to say I have received a football scholarship to Eastern Washington University and also proud to announce I am 100% COMMITTED to Eastern Washington!!!" Jennings said in his tweet.
The two-time all-state quarterback had received interest from the Eagles since spring. He had also received Division I scholarship offers from Utah State, Idaho and Idaho State as well as interest from Stanford.
Eastern Washington is among the programs that recruited Jennings that run an offensive system comparable to Gooding's.
"I'd kind of like to match up with a college with a similar offense, because our offense is college-based," Jennings told the Times-News in July. "It's almost a college offense. It's good for me to run that now so that by the time I get to the next level, I'm ready for that opportunity."
Eastern Washington had a record of 12-3 last year and made it to the FCS Championship Game to powerhouse North Dakota State where they lost 38-24.
Jennings has totaled 6,853 yards and 90 touchdowns in his two seasons as a starter. The dual-threat quarterback has a three-star rating from the recruiting website 247 Sports. Gooding opens the 2019 season at home against Parma on Friday.
