FILER — After the second set of its match at Filer High School on Tuesday, the Gooding volleyball team convened by the bench to talk things over.
Trailing the Wildcats two sets to zero, head coach Trica Adkinson simply told her players they were in charge of their own destiny. The Senators, in turn, went out for the third set and proved her right.
Gooding took the final three sets to complete a stunning comeback and take down the team that handed the Senators their only Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference loss this season, back on Sept. 11. With the 22-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 15-6 victory, Gooding pulled itself level with Filer in the league standings.
Adkinson beamed with pride after the potentially season-defining victory.
“That was an awesome win for us tonight,” Adkinson said. “We mentally were tougher than we normally are. ... I’m super proud of them.”
That mental toughness was vital after Filer jumped out to its 2-0 lead. While the Wildcats seemed poised for a sweep, the Senators had hung around in each of the first two sets.
Filer took an 11-4 lead in the first frame. Gooding answered that with a 10-3 run to tie the score, and neither team took a lead larger than four points again until the fifth and final set.
The #filercats take set one 25-22 over the #goodingsenators. Looked set to be a blowout, but Gooding clawed back and made it close. Here’s set point. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/7VVUBU5Swv— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 3, 2018
The #filercats take set two 25-21, thanks to this Kori Gartner kill. #goodingsenators kept it close but fell short again. One more to clinch for Filer. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/7ShEY3hptu— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 3, 2018
Gooding senior Grace Parker, who led the Senators with 17 kills, knew all her team needed was to find a rhythm, and perhaps it could find itself on the other side of those tight scores heading into the third set.
“We were down, but when we started playing again, we just found a groove,” Parker said. “Then we just took it from there.”
The Senators kept the third set close, but, with Filer taking a 21-17 lead, it seemed inevitable that the Wildcats would close out the match and replicate their 3-0 win over Gooding in September. The Senators had other ideas.
Gooding reeled off six straight points and went on an 8-2 run, finished by a Parker kill for a 25-23 win.
A couple videos lost in the poor cell service shuffle: a 25-23 set three win for the #goodingsenators #idpreps pic.twitter.com/60EKk5wVyf— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 3, 2018
The fourth set began to show the turning of the tides, as Gooding took a 9-8 lead and didn’t trail again, taking the frame 25-21.
And the last point from the 25-21 set four win for the #goodingsenators. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/eqgpgegsa8— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 3, 2018
Only one problem loomed for Gooding — the gas tank was nearing empty. Adkinson let her team sit down to catch its breath between the fourth and fifth sets. Parker said she felt like she was dying, but knew she had to gut it out.
“Our philosophy is, when we go to that fifth game, we want to be the first to five, first to 10,” Adkinson said. “They just followed through with our plan.”
The Senators hopped out to a 4-0 lead in the decisive set and stretched their advantage to as much as 11 before sealing the comeback victory with a 15-6 rout in the final frame.
Senior Laken Wolf, who had 13 kills, polished it off with her final one. Senior Erika Anthony added 40 assists for the Senators, while junior Kassie Adkinson led the way with 26 digs and Wolf had 25.
FINAL: #goodingsenators 3, #filercats 2— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 3, 2018
Incredible comeback for Gooding as, after going 2-0 down, the Senators clawed back to win. They took the final set in dominant fashion, winning 15-6. Laken Wolf got the final kill. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/wAz5YHD1xX
Filer received standout performances from sophomore Ella Fischer and junior Gracie Robinson, who tallied 13 and 10 kills, respectively. Freshman Alexis Monson and junior Halle Knight each had 16 assists.
The Wildcats will remain at the top alongside Gooding for the time being. Despite losing in dramatic fashion on Tuesday, head coach Tanya Beard said her message after the contest implored the Wildcats to remain positive.
“We need to keep our heads high and learn from the loss,” Beard said. “I think it’s good. Hopefully we come back and be better next time.”
Gooding, on the other hand, will only grow in confidence after Tuesday’s win. Not only were they able to topple the league’s top dog, but the Senators did so without a key player.
The absence of injured senior outside hitter Nicole Stampke was mitigated by Parker, who moved from her usual spot as a middle blocker to replace Stampke’s kills. With her earning a game-high total in that category, it worked out just fine for Gooding.
Parker hopes the Senators can be even better when Stampke returns, and she and Adkinson agree that Tuesday’s performance is a sign of what Gooding is capable of.
“I think it proves to them that they can do just about anything that they set their minds to,” Adkinson said. “That typically has been our issue. We get to this point, and we just mentally have this breakdown. We’re pushing through that breakdown.”
