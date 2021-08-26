Gooding High School's Colston Loveland: Redefining the game

GOODING — In his sophomore year, Colston Loveland received his first college offer.
Little did he know, that was just the beginning of what would become a battle of recruiters all looking to lock down Idaho’s top-ranked tight end for the 2022 class.
“That summer after my sophomore year, that’s when it really started,” Loveland said. “My phone was blowing up quite a bit.”
Now a senior at Gooding High School, Loveland has 16 offers already on the table. Boise State, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Oregon State, UCLA, Utah State and Nevada are just some of the schools interested.
Gooding Football Head Coach Cameron Andersen told Loveland to take it slow, to talk to everyone and see everything before deciding. In June, Loveland took his coach’s advice and traveled to visit four of the schools he was considering.
After those trips, his mind was made up.
By the beginning of July, Loveland took to Twitter to announce his verbal commitment to the University of Michigan.
“Right when I got there, I just fell in love,” he said. “It kind of reminded me of home, just more green and not as hot.”
Loveland spent some time with the coaches to get an idea of how they work. His one-on-one with Jay Harbaugh, the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach, helped persuade him to become a Wolverine.
“I talked some really great ball with Jay Harbaugh and I like the way he coaches,” Loveland said. “He talks about the things that you overlook, which are actually the most important things. He makes you want to learn.”
From a small-town team to the most winning college football program of all time, Loveland shows that hard work and dedication really can pay off.
The journey thus far
Loveland started throwing a football around with his brother when he was in the first grade.
Within two years, he was already a force to be reckoned with.
“I was dominating by third grade,” he said.
This was around the time that Coach Andersen first saw Loveland compete. Loveland was playing up in age so he could play tackle football, and despite being several grades younger than his opponents, he was still one of the biggest kids on the field.
Because of his weight, Loveland was too big to play a skill position on the team. Youth rules required that skilled position players weigh less than 115 pounds.
Loveland weighed 116.
“I remember spitting all day with jolly ranchers trying to lose weight for that weigh-in,” he said.
Despite being stuck as a lineman, Loveland still made an impression on Andersen.
“You could tell at that age by the way he moved and the way he processed information – how he seemed to be wherever the ball was – that this kid was a little different,” Andersen said. “By the time he got to junior high, he just had a knack for the ball.”
The season at hand
With college already figured out, Loveland can focus his attention on his senior football season.
Last year he hauled in 69 passes for 816 yards and six touchdowns. This year he wants to break 1,000 receiving yards.
His main focus, however, isn’t about personal records.
“My biggest goal is getting a ring,” he said. “We all want to get a state championship.”
The last time Gooding won a state football championship was in 1985 when they played in the 2A division.
Before Andersen, Gooding hadn’t won a district championship in 30 years. Now they’ve won 9 of the last 11.
As far as the state title is concerned, Andersen said it will happen when it needs to happen.
“We don’t really worry about that,” he said. “Our biggest goal is to develop men.”
As Andersen explained, he doesn’t lose a lot of sleep over titles. What concerns him is the well-being of his players — their grades, home lives and the choices they make on weekends.
His main responsibility is helping his athletes succeed.
“If a kid comes to me and says they want to play college football, I’ll get the job done,” he said.
The road ahead
Instead of spending his summer hanging with friends, Loveland split his time between a classroom and the field.
Summer school wasn’t to retake classes, but rather to help Loveland get ahead in his studies. He plans to graduate early from Gooding so he can get a head start at the University of Michigan.
“I’m planning on enrolling in January,” he said.
Sure, he’ll miss out on traditional senior moments like prom and commencement, but for Loveland, preparing for his future is more important.
“That would be a pretty big advantage to get that spring to learn the playbook, start training and get everything right,” he said. “By taking the spring to get developed, it gives me the shot to play right away in the fall.”
It is a decision Andersen fully supports.
“He’ll be making some different senior memories,” Andersen said.
Taking a semester to start practicing with the team, getting on the meal and nutrition plan, and adjusting to the college lifestyle will be a huge benefit to Loveland.
Last year, Gooding did not have a tight ends coach. Having one-on-one time with a specialized coach for his position will allow Loveland to grow more as a player.
“We’ve maximized our ability to make him better,” Andersen said. “The best way for him to prepare to go to Michigan is to spend time at Michigan.”
A semester may not sound like much, but it could be the difference between playing and not playing his first year.
“He’ll start as a freshman having six months of Michigan football under his belt,” Andersen said. “It’s a big key for guys that truly have a long endgame.”
Loveland is already looking at what he can do to prepare for college ball. His main focus currently is perfecting what he can already do. From there, the coaches at Michigan will help develop him beyond his current skillset.
“There’s a lot I can improve on,” Loveland said. “I’m not even close to what I can be.”
This season, he’ll work to restack his route to give him an edge over defenders. Instead of going hip to hip and then breaking away, Loveland wants to train himself to get on top, jab and then break away, allowing for a larger opening between the defender and himself.
“The competition from here to there is way different,” he said. “I can do things kind of sloppy here, but there I’m going to have to be at the top of my game.”
Loveland knows the road ahead will be hard, but he’s excited for the opportunity to play with one of the best college teams in the country.
“It’s going to humble me, and it’s going to motive me, and I’m going to make the most of it,” he said.
