Gooding High School Senators win CapEd Mascot Match-up

GOODING — They might not always be popular in Washington, but Senators are on a winning streak in Idaho. Of course the Senators here are high school students.
For the second year in a row, the Gooding Senators won best mascot in the Magic Valley in the
Times-News and CapEd Credit Union Mascot Matchup contest.
Schools across south-central Idaho submitted videos showing their mascots and school spirit, and students and fans voted for their favorite.
The Senators came out on top, with almost 150 more votes than the runner up.
CapEd Credit Union officials presented the Senators with their trophy and $300 at a special assembly on Thursday.
PHOTOS: Gooding wins Mascot Match-Up
Gooding wins Mascot Match-Up
The Gooding Senators mascot runs through the gymnasium with the Mascot Match-Up trophy Thursday at Gooding High School in Gooding. Gooding High School won the award by almost 150 votes and received a $300 check from CapEd Credit Union.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Gooding wins Mascot Match-Up
Gooding High School students sing their fight song Thursday during a check presentation for the winners of the Mascot Match-Up at Gooding High School.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Gooding wins Mascot Match-Up
Dylarn Ray, senior class student body secretary, joins the crowd during a dance break Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Gooding High School in Gooding. Students from the entire district attended the assembly to celebrate the high school's win in the Mascot Match-Up.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Gooding wins Mascot Match-Up
Members of CapEd Credit Union present a check for $300 to the winners of the Mascot Match-Up contest Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Gooding High School in Gooding. Gooding High School won the award by almost 150 votes.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Gooding wins Mascot Match-Up
Gooding wins Mascot Match-Up
Gooding wins Mascot Match-Up
Gooding wins Mascot Match-Up
Gooding wins Mascot Match-Up
