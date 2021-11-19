Gooding High School Senators win CapEd Mascot Match-up

GOODING — They might not always be popular in Washington, but Senators are on a winning streak in Idaho. Of course the Senators here are high school students.

For the second year in a row, the Gooding Senators won best mascot in the Magic Valley in the Times-News and CapEd Credit Union Mascot Matchup contest.

Schools across south-central Idaho submitted videos showing their mascots and school spirit, and students and fans voted for their favorite.

The Senators came out on top, with almost 150 more votes than the runner up.

CapEd Credit Union officials presented the Senators with their trophy and $300 at a special assembly on Thursday.

