 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Gooding High School Senators win CapEd Mascot Match-up

  • 0

GOODING — They might not always be popular in Washington, but Senators are on a winning streak in Idaho. Of course the Senators here are high school students.

For the second year in a row, the Gooding Senators won best mascot in the Magic Valley in the Times-News and CapEd Credit Union Mascot Matchup contest.

Schools across south-central Idaho submitted videos showing their mascots and school spirit, and students and fans voted for their favorite.

The Senators came out on top, with almost 150 more votes than the runner up.

CapEd Credit Union officials presented the Senators with their trophy and $300 at a special assembly on Thursday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Big NBA questions from Wednesday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News