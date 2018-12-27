Two Gooding High School football standout seniors, Cayden Loveland and Jake McGinnis, were named to USA TODAY High School Sports' ALL-USA Idaho Football first team, while Declo senior Keegan Duncan also earned a first team nod as Defensive Player of the Year.
Loveland was named as one of two first team wide receivers, while McGinnis was among four defensive linemen added to the first team. Duncan, along with his player of the year honor, was one of four defensive backs included.
The second team offense included Kimberly junior running back McKade Huft as the lone representative of the Magic Valley on that side of the ball. Declo senior linebacker Tyson Matthews was listed on the second team defense, as was Gooding junior defensive back Shane Jennings.
Duncan's Defensive Player of the Year accolade is one of many the senior has earned after concluding a stellar career with the Hornets. He has already been named the Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year and the 2A All-Idaho Player of the Year after leading Declo to its second straight state championship.
The Boise State signee's defensive exploits included 65 tackles and four interceptions, two of which were returned for scores. He also ran for over 2,000 yards and compiled 40 offensive touchdowns on the other side of the ball.
HALF: #declohornets 34, West Side 6— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 10, 2018
This Keegan Duncan INT was the second-to-last play of the half (run back was negated by flags). Along with it, he has four touchdowns, including runs of 89 and 82 yards. Declo is rolling. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/v9qKMePsxg
Loveland capped off an impressive Gooding career with 70 receptions for 1,466 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball. He was the Senators' go-to target, combining height, speed and hands to help his high-powered offense click. He was a 3A All-Idaho selection at both wide receiver and defensive back.
Cayden Loveland takes the swing pass 18 yards for another #goodingsenators score at 7:34 2Q. He caught the two-pointer, too. They lead American Falls 16-0. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/a83aodLMH1— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 26, 2018
McGinnis, who signed with Idaho State University on Dec. 19, was a menace for opposing backfields all season. He finished with 85 tackles, 18 of which came for loss, including four sacks. The future Bengal is now vying for his fourth straight state wrestling championship.
On the second team, Huft was a key piece of the effective Bulldogs offense that made a state semifinals appearance. He compiled over 2,000 total yards and 30 touchdowns. Huft has been an All-Idaho honoree in all three years of his high school career.
Braxton Hammond to McKade Huft goes 55 yards down to the 1 for the #kimberlybulldogs #idpreps pic.twitter.com/8WzpPLg4lc— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 29, 2018
Matthews, a vital two-way player for the state champion Hornets, was extremely effective opening holes for Duncan on offense, but he was just as vital to the Hornets as a hard-hitting linebacker. He had already been named a 2A All-Idaho first team offensive lineman and second team linebacker.
HALF: Sugar-Salem 7, #DecloHornets 0— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) August 25, 2018
The Diggers have contained Declo’s star running back Keegan Duncan and the Hornets offense. Sugar missed a field goal as time expired. This crushing hit by Tyson Matthews came a few plays before. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/sBeQ5kKBSg
Jennings, who was a 3A All-Idaho first team quarterback as well, made 22 tackles and pulled in two interceptions in his junior campaign on the defensive side of the ball.
Shane Jennings does it all. He strips Blake Phillips for the #goodingsenators at 10:20 2Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/Sq7WKtzpr2— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
USA TODAY selected players for its 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Idaho Football team based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-2019 season.
