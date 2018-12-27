Try 1 month for 99¢

Two Gooding High School football standout seniors, Cayden Loveland and Jake McGinnis, were named to USA TODAY High School Sports' ALL-USA Idaho Football first team, while Declo senior Keegan Duncan also earned a first team nod as Defensive Player of the Year.

Loveland was named as one of two first team wide receivers, while McGinnis was among four defensive linemen added to the first team. Duncan, along with his player of the year honor, was one of four defensive backs included.

The second team offense included Kimberly junior running back McKade Huft as the lone representative of the Magic Valley on that side of the ball. Declo senior linebacker Tyson Matthews was listed on the second team defense, as was Gooding junior defensive back Shane Jennings.

Duncan's Defensive Player of the Year accolade is one of many the senior has earned after concluding a stellar career with the Hornets. He has already been named the Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year and the 2A All-Idaho Player of the Year after leading Declo to its second straight state championship.

The Boise State signee's defensive exploits included 65 tackles and four interceptions, two of which were returned for scores. He also ran for over 2,000 yards and compiled 40 offensive touchdowns on the other side of the ball.

Loveland capped off an impressive Gooding career with 70 receptions for 1,466 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball. He was the Senators' go-to target, combining height, speed and hands to help his high-powered offense click. He was a 3A All-Idaho selection at both wide receiver and defensive back.

McGinnis, who signed with Idaho State University on Dec. 19, was a menace for opposing backfields all season. He finished with 85 tackles, 18 of which came for loss, including four sacks. The future Bengal is now vying for his fourth straight state wrestling championship.

On the second team, Huft was a key piece of the effective Bulldogs offense that made a state semifinals appearance. He compiled over 2,000 total yards and 30 touchdowns. Huft has been an All-Idaho honoree in all three years of his high school career.

Matthews, a vital two-way player for the state champion Hornets, was extremely effective opening holes for Duncan on offense, but he was just as vital to the Hornets as a hard-hitting linebacker. He had already been named a 2A All-Idaho first team offensive lineman and second team linebacker.

Jennings, who was a 3A All-Idaho first team quarterback as well, made 22 tackles and pulled in two interceptions in his junior campaign on the defensive side of the ball.

USA TODAY selected players for its 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Idaho Football team based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-2019 season.

