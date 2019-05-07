{{featured_button_text}}

Golf

1A District Tournament at Canyon Springs Golf Course

Boys Team Scores: 1. Lighthouse Christian, 353; 2. Declo, 372; 3. Sun Valley Community School, 396.

Boys Individuals top 7: 1. Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian, 80; 2. (tie) Cooper Dastrup, Lighthouse Christian, and Jett Shaw, Dietrich, 83; 4. Kelan Liljenquist, Declo, 86; 5. Andrew O’Connor, Sun Valley Community School, 88; 6. Sam Slusser, Declo, 90; 7. Casper Block, Lighthouse Christian, 91.

Girls Team Scores: 1. Declo, 438; 2. Lighthouse Christian, 465.

Girls Individuals top 3: 1. Jaeli Garrard, Declo, 94; 2. Jordan Morton, Lighthouse Christian, 110; 3. (tie) Shaeley Silcock, Declo, and Hannah Buschhorn, Valley, 113.

