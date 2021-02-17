Girls State Basketball preview: Valley

VALLEY VIKINGS
Class 2A
Record: 18-6
State seed: District Four champ
Coach: Jamie Kohtz, seventh season
Players to watch: Makenna Kohtz, sr.; Bailey Stephens, sr.; Justyce Schilz, jr.
Notes: After losing their opening game against Wendell, Valley went on a three-game win streak to claim the district title, defeating number one seed Declo twice to do so. … Valley has never won a girls basketball state title. The closest they came was in 2009 when they lost in the championship game to West Jefferson.
