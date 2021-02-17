 Skip to main content
Girls State Basketball preview: Valley
Girls State Basketball preview: Valley

Girls basketball - Valley Vs. Wendell

Valley's Bailey Stephens shoots the ball against Wendell during districts Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Wendell High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

VALLEY VIKINGS

Class 2A

Record: 18-6

State seed: District Four champ

Coach: Jamie Kohtz, seventh season

Players to watch: Makenna Kohtz, sr.; Bailey Stephens, sr.; Justyce Schilz, jr.

Notes: After losing their opening game against Wendell, Valley went on a three-game win streak to claim the district title, defeating number one seed Declo twice to do so. … Valley has never won a girls basketball state title. The closest they came was in 2009 when they lost in the championship game to West Jefferson.

